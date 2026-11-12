Healthspan Wealth Launches Leaky Bucket AUM Risk Score To Help Rias Retain Assets Across Generations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New risk score helps financial advisors identify at-risk revenue, prioritize client relationships, and engage the next generation.

Falls Church, VA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthspan Wealth (“HW”) announced today the launch of the Leaky Bucket AUM Risk ScoreTM designed to help registered investment advisors (RIAs), Trust Companies, Aggregators and other firms owned by Private Equity, understand how their assets under management (AUM) are at risk from aging client relationships and identify client relationships where a successor has yet to be identified and engaged.

The Leaky Bucket AUM Risk Score addresses the lack of visibility to age-weighted revenue risks by helping firms measure the share of firm revenue tied to clients and advisors past a defined age at which no successor relationship has been identified and engaged.

Designed using a four-step framework, the Leaky Bucket AUM Risk Score uses a 100-point index comprising four weighted themes: relationship breadth and depth, planning breadth and depth, exclusivity, and demographics, to assess risk across 24 variables and help firms leverage risk intelligence into organic growth:



Audit: Measure age-based revenue risk and successor decision-maker relational exposure by determining the percentage of the company's revenue by client age and evaluate the distribution of that revenue among advisors and successors.

Identify: Map the decision-makers among the successors, capture family relationships, and identify clients with unbridged revenue by leveraging exposure and relationship gaps.

Engage: Leverage financial planning journeys that enable advisors to engage with the next generations in discussions about health care costs, caregiver needs, household decisions, and transactions. Monitor: Evaluate progress through ongoing metrics such as age-based revenue exposure, unbridged revenue, successor identification, and engagement levels, enabling firms to measure progress and accountability.

The urgency is real. With the Great Wealth Transfer underway, $84 trillion of assets are in motion. RIAs face increasing pressure to keep assets within families across generations. According to Cerulli Associates, RIAs experience an average annual asset attrition of 2% to 5%, excluding clients' departures. Although investment advisors invest heavily in new business development, many lack metrics to quantify the risk of asset loss from planned distributions, client deaths, advisor succession, and next-generation attrition.

“Firms can see the assets they manage today. The harder question is which relationships will carry those assets into the next generation,” said Thomas C. West, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF®, Co-Founder and CEO of Healthspan Wealth.“The framework helps firms create actionable infrastructure, making it possible for companies to measure family engagement, AUM retention, and successor assets.”

The Leaky Bucket AUM Risk Score serves as an extension of Healthspan Wealth's overall strategy of integrating health planning with wealth planning. By helping advisors engage families around health events, caregiving, decision-making, and estate planning, Healthspan Wealth creates opportunities to build meaningful relationships with the next generation.

“Families often decide whom they trust during the moments when they need the most help,” said Suzanne Schmitt, Co-Founder and COO of Healthspan Wealth.“At Healthspan Wealth, we're helping firms recognize that supporting the next generation through those moments is an investment in the future of the business.”

The news comes on the heels of the Healthspan Wealth launch last month. The platform is in early access, with a limited number of advisor and firm partners being onboarded. Professionals can request a demo at healthspanwealth.com.

Sign up for Healthspan Wealth's platform to receive your Leaky Bucket AUM Risk Score and learn more at leakybucketaum.com and register for an upcoming webinar on November 18: Before the Money Moves: Turn AUM Risk into a Sustainable Organic Growth Plan.

About Healthspan Wealth

Healthspan Wealth is a human-centered, AI-supported platform that helps financial, healthcare, and legal professionals guide families through the decisions that accompany changing health, independence, and longevity. Founded in 2025 by Thomas C. West and Suzanne Schmitt, the company holds five patents, with two additional pending, covering compliant information sharing and structured advisory workflows. Learn more at healthspanwealth.com.

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