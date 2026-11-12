Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 3Rd Quarter 2026 Results And Declares $0.25 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(amounts in 000's except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Operating Results
|Net operating revenue
|$
|26,656
|$
|28,166
|$
|75,925
|$
|80,607
|Station operating expense
|24,247
|24,674
|69,695
|68,863
|Corporate general and administrative
|2,779
|2,820
|8,431
|9,061
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,183
|1,307
|3,541
|3,900
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
|(990
|)
|(9
|)
|(2,540
|)
|298
|Impairment of intangible assets
|9,212
|-
|9,212
|-
|Operating loss
|(9,775
|)
|(626
|)
|(12,414
|)
|(1,515
|)
|Interest expense
|41
|108
|224
|322
|Interest income
|(295
|)
|(216
|)
|(1,107
|)
|(648
|)
|Other expense (income), net
|26
|(81
|)
|(30
|)
|(105
|)
|Loss before income tax expense
|(9,547
|)
|(437
|)
|(11,501
|)
|(1,084
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|Current
|-
|290
|75
|130
|Deferred
|(2,455
|)
|(195
|)
|(3,050
|)
|(235
|)
|(2,455
|)
|95
|(2,975
|)
|(105
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(7,092
|)
|$
|(532
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(979
|)
|Loss per share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(1.34
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(1.34
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted average common shares
|6,101
|6,164
|6,089
|6,156
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares
|6,101
|6,164
|6,089
|6,156
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Balance Sheet Data
|Working capital
|$
|24,378
|$
|31,951
|Net fixed assets
|$
|44,443
|$
|47,154
|Net intangible assets and other assets
|$
|96,662
|$
|120,864
|Total assets
|$
|183,046
|$
|218,352
|Long-term debt
|$
|-
|$
|5,000
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|140,019
|$
|162,057
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Statement of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(amounts in 000's except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(979
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,541
|3,900
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(3,050
|)
|(235
|)
|Amortization of deferred costs
|15
|24
|Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards
|1,554
|1,648
|Provision for credit losses
|402
|372
|(Gain) Loss on sale of assets, net
|(2,540
|)
|298
|Extinguishment of deferred financing costs
|34
|-
|Gain on insurance claim
|(64
|)
|(105
|)
|Non-cash rent expense
|561
|-
|Non-cash interest income
|(508
|)
|-
|Barter revenue (net)
|(92
|)
|(147
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|9,212
|-
|Deferred and other compensation
|(268
|)
|(106
|)
|Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities (net)
|(45
|)
|(64
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|(Increase) decrease in current assets
|(1,418
|)
|(1,005
|)
|(Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|(253
|)
|1,881
|Total adjustments
|7,081
|6,461
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(1,445
|)
|5,482
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of short-term investments
|(18,879
|)
|(13,619
|)
|Redemption of short-term investments
|18,879
|13,619
|Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)
|(2,922
|)
|(2,600
|)
|Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets
|3,993
|37
|Proceeds from insurance claims, redemption of investments and other
|64
|105
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|1,135
|(2,458
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash dividends paid
|(3,176
|)
|(4,824
|)
|Payments on long term debt
|(5,000
|)
|-
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(30
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(8,206
|)
|(4,824
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(8,516
|)
|(1,800
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|22,506
|18,860
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|13,990
|$
|17,060
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Station Operating Income
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
| September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Operating loss
|$
|(9,775
|)
|$
|(626
|)
|$
|(12,414
|)
|$
|(1,515
|)
|Plus:
|Corporate general and administrative
|2,779
|2,820
|8,431
|9,061
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net
|(990
|)
|(9
|)
|(2,540
|)
|298
|Impairment of intangible assets
|9,212
|-
|9,212
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,183
|1,307
|3,541
|3,900
|Station operating income
|$
|2,409
|$
|3,492
|$
|6,230
|$
|11,744
|Other financial data
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Radio Stations
|$
|1,147
|$
|1,263
|$
|3,419
|$
|3,770
|Corporate
|$
|36
|$
|44
|$
|122
|$
|130
|Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards
|$
|488
|$
|518
|$
|1,554
|(1)
|$
|1,648
|(1)
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net(2)
|$
|(990
|)
|$
|(9
|)
|$
|(2,540
|)
|$
|298
|Other income, net(2)
|$
|26
|$
|(81
|)
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|(105
|)
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense(2)
|$
|(2,455
|)
|$
|(195
|)
|$
|(3,050
|)
|$
|(235
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets(2)
|$
|9,212
|$
|-
|$
|9,212
|$
|-
|Non-cash rent expense
|$
|154
|$
|-
|$
|561
|(1)
|$
|-
|(1)
|Non-cash interest income
|$
|(127
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(508
|)
|(1)
|$
|-
|(1)
|Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)
|$
|881
|$
|590
|$
|2,922
|(1)
|$
|2,600
|(1)
|(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
|(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
| Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Trailing 12 Month Consolidated
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA” ( 1) )
(a non-GAAP financial measure)
September 30, 2026
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
|Less:
|Plus:
|Trailing
|12 Months Ended
|9 Months Ended
|9 Months Ended
|12 Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|Net loss
|$
|(7,899
|)
|$
|(979
|)
|$
|(8,526
|)
|$
|(15,446
|)
|Exclusions:
|Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
|11,522
|(298
|)
|2,540
|14,360
|Impairment of goodwill
|(19,229
|)
|-
|-
|(19,229
|)
|Impairment of intangible assets
|(1,168
|)
|-
|(9,212
|)
|(10,380
|)
|Other income, net
|1,088
|900
|1,229
|1,417
|Total exclusions
|(7,787
|)
|602
|(5,443
|)
|(13,832
|)
|Consolidated adjusted net loss
|(112
|)
|(1,581
|)
|(3,083
|)
|(1,614
|)
|Plus:
|Interest expense
|420
|322
|224
|322
|Income tax benefit
|(2,570
|)
|(105
|)
|(2,975
|)
|(5,440
|)
|Non-cash rent expense
|54
|-
|561
|615
|Depreciation & amortization expense
|5,178
|3,900
|3,541
|4,819
|Non-cash compensation
|2,132
|1,648
|1,554
|2,038
|Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA
|$
|5,102
|$
|4,184
|$
|(178
|)
|$
|740
|(1) We have continued to utilize the calculation prescribed by our previous Credit Facility for period to period comparison.
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