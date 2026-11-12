The Buffalo News Unveils Redesigned Website Built Around the Reader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personalized experience helps readers find the local stories that matter most to them

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buffalo News launched a redesigned website that lets readers shape the experience around their own communities, interests and routines. Built with reader feedback, the new site offers simpler navigation, stronger visual storytelling and more coverage of the topics Buffalo cares about.

For decades, news websites have followed the structure of the newsroom: sections, beats and a single homepage for everyone. The new BuffaloNews.com moves away from that one-size-fits-all model toward a personalized experience organized around each reader's neighborhood, teams, schools, businesses and interests.

“The Buffalo News is still built on our reporters, our trusted newsroom and our community,” said Sean Jacobsen, president and publisher of The Buffalo News.“This redesign lets readers make the site their own, so the stories that matter most to them in their community, their teams, their schools and their work are always easy to find.”

The site becomes more relevant the more readers use it. New features include:



Improved discovery: Redesigned homepage and section pages surface more stories and make it easier to explore topics.

Cleaner article pages: A streamlined layout with fewer distractions keeps the story at the center.

Customization: Readers can adjust how they use the site, including putting the e-edition front and center.

My Stories: A mobile-first personal feed tailored to each reader's interests. Journalist profiles: More prominent highlights help readers get to know the people behind the local reporting.

Readers can explore BuffaloNews.com and see“Where Your Story Lives."

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information and a major subscription and advertising platform with 193 owned and managed brands across 28 states. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; and Davenport, IA. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit .

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The Buffalo News Unveils Redesigned Website Built Around the Reader

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