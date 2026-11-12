Ex Asbury Executive And Hank Aaron's Former Auto Dealership Partner Sid Barron To Co-Lead Dave Cantin Group's Athlete Investment Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Barron will work with DCG President Brian Gordon to help professional athletes and dealership groups build intentional, meaningful ownership partnerships

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading automotive mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, announced that Sid Barron will co-lead its Athlete Investment Services with DCG Partner & President Brian Gordon. Barron brings firsthand dealership operations experience as a partner of iconic American professional baseball player Hank Aaron, along with 40 years in automotive retail ownership, operations, manufacturer relations and corporate development.

Barron joined DCG on Oct. 19 as senior vice president of strategic initiatives. In his work with Athlete Investment Services, he will draw on his experience helping Hank Aaron build, operate and ultimately sell dealerships, as well as on his subsequent leadership roles at Asbury Automotive Group.

“When an athlete invests in a dealership, both partners need to understand what they are building together and should be intentional about it,” Barron said.“I've lived the power of a successful, well-constructed athlete partnership first-hand, and look forward to advising both athletes and dealers on how this strategy can unlock new value for them.”

DCG launched Athlete Investment Services earlier in 2026 to help professional athletes and dealership groups evaluate and develop strategic business partnerships. The practice advises on partner identification, business and investment evaluation, deal structure, due diligence and ongoing strategy.

Barron will work with Gordon to develop relationships with athletes, agents, business managers and family offices, evaluate dealership opportunities and guide prospective partners through the investment process. Barron's experience adds an operator's and owner's perspective to assessing the business, defining responsibilities and navigating manufacturer requirements.

“An athlete can bring capital, community relationships, culture and a powerful connection with customers and employees,” Gordon said.“The work is determining where those strengths fit the dealership group's needs and giving the athlete a clear, impactful role. Sid understands that from experience. He can help both parties think through the business decisions that will propel the partnership long after the transaction closes.”

The practice evaluates potential partnerships based on shared business objectives, market dynamics, cultural fit and community ties. It also helps define how an athlete will contribute to the business.

Barron's career spans dealership operations, ownership and public-company acquisitions and divestitures. At Asbury, he served as vice president of manufacturer relations and vice president of corporate development and real estate.

His experience complements Gordon's background in sports business and partnership development. Before joining DCG, Gordon founded and led Engine Shop, advising major brands on business and marketing strategies including sports marketing and strategic partnerships. DCG Founder and CEO Dave Cantin also brings firsthand athlete-dealer experience through his former dealership partnership with Super Bowl champion Brad Benson.

“Hank Aaron helped shape how I think about business and the responsibility that comes with being part of a community,” Barron said.“A dealership employs local people, serves families and supports organizations that matter to the community. That gives athletes an opportunity to help build something with a lasting value.”

In addition to co-leading Athlete Investment Services, Barron leads DCG's manufacturer relations work and advises dealership owners on acquisitions, divestitures, platform management, succession planning and other business strategies.

About Dave Cantin Group

Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory firm specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, platform management, business evaluations, and other corporate development services. The new retail reality requires automotive dealers to seek DCG's collective best thinking, deep experience and extensive industry relationships to effectively leverage M&A as a core business strategy. Clients choose DCG because the firm is a trusted advisor focusing on long-term relationships, investing in data and research, and engaging its entire team on every client project. Clients benefit from DCG's industry-leading market intelligence – its Market Outlook Report – and JumpIQ, DCG's proprietary AI-enabled platform delivering unprecedented visibility into automotive retail. The firm's nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment across the United States and supports other charitable causes important to the automotive retail community. To learn more, visit davecantingroup.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Merx

Dave Cantin Group

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+1 313.510.5090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at