Disbo Outlines Five Principles For Running An Efficient Settlement Department At Personal Injury Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As settlement volumes rise and trust-account scrutiny tightens, the disbursement platform details how firms can close cases faster without adding staff

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disbo, the settlement disbursement and trust accounting platform for personal injury law firms, today highlights five operating principles for running an efficient settlement department. The guidance draws on Disbo's work with personal injury firms across California and nationwide and is intended for managing partners, firm administrators, and settlement and accounting staff.

At most personal injury firms, intake and litigation run on modern case management software, but the final step - paying the client, medical providers, lien holders, and referring counsel from the trust account - is still handled by hand. Settlement staff key payments one at a time, chase signatures, reconcile against spreadsheets, and reconstruct case history when a client or auditor asks. The result is settled cases that sit for weeks and trust accounts that are difficult to reconcile.

"The settlement department is where a case actually turns into money for the client, and it's the part of the firm that has changed the least in twenty years," said Nathan Sumekh, Founder and CEO of Disbo. "Most firms that grow don't hit a ceiling on intake - they hit it in the back office. Running a settlement department efficiently is less about working harder and more about treating disbursement as a repeatable process: reconcile every day, tie every dollar to a case, and apply the same controls you'd expect from any other part of the firm. That's not a burden; it's what makes the firm fast."

Five principles for an efficient settlement department

Disbo's guidance centers on five principles:

Every payee on a settled case - client, medical providers, lien holders, referring counsel, and the firm's own fee - should be calculated, approved, and paid from a single settlement statement. Handling payees separately is where errors and delays enter.The person who prepares a disbursement should not be the only person who can release it. A documented sign-off step, ideally with the attorney's approval captured on the settlement statement, protects both the client and the firm.A three-way reconciliation of the bank balance, the trust ledger, and individual client ledgers should be a byproduct of daily work, not a project. Firms that reconcile as they disburse spend hours, not days, closing the month.Every deposit, payment, and adjustment in the trust account should tie back to a specific case. Unmatched transactions are the single largest source of reconciliation gaps and the hardest to explain during a compliance review.Case data should flow from the case management system into disbursement, and cleared payments should post back to accounting without re-keying. Disbo's integrations with Filevine, Clio, QuickBooks, and other platforms are built for this purpose.

Firms that adopt these principles typically see settled cases paid out faster, fewer reconciliation exceptions, and a settlement department that can absorb growth in case volume without adding headcount. Disbo initiates ACH payments within 48 hours and can also print and mail checks for recipients who require them, with cleared checks posting to QuickBooks against the case.

About Disbo

Disbo is a settlement disbursement and trust accounting platform built for personal injury law firms. Disbo handles disbursements to clients, medical providers, lien holders, and referring counsel in a single run, with IOLTA-compliant three-way reconciliation and audit-ready reporting. Disbo integrates with Filevine, Clio, QuickBooks, and more. Learn more at disbo.com.

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