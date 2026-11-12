CFL Alumni Association And Alumni Suites Launch Sports Media Partnership At The 2026 Grey Cup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans to join CFL legends in exclusive live audio suites during games, beginning in the 2027 CFL season.

CALGARY, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Football League Alumni Association (CFLAA) and Alumni Suites today announced a sports media partnership at the 2026 Grey Cup to bring former players and fans together while creating new income and ownership opportunities for alumni.

Alumni Suites introduces live audio rooms where former teammates and rivals reconnect from anywhere, sharing stories and reactions as they watch the game. Fans can continue watching the regular broadcast while joining a virtual Alumni Suite through the website or app on their phone or laptop to listen to former players and request the mic to join the conversation.

“Every game sparks conversations and reactions. All that engagement generates significant value, but very little of it flows back to alumni,” said Nelson B. Thall, Founder and CEO of Alumni Suites.

“Football has always been about what players can accomplish together as a team. We're bringing that same principle beyond the field, building a sports media and technology business that alumni collectively power, earn from and own. The live alumni suites provide the recurring content foundation for a much larger media and commerce business.”

“Alumni associations have always honoured the legacy of our players. But we also have to build what's next,” said Dwayne Provo, former CFL player and Executive Director of the CFL Alumni Association.

“Alumni Suites will bring our guys back together, create meaningful income opportunities, and set a new standard for how alumni associations across professional sports deliver lasting value to their members.”

Founding Fan registration is free and now open at alumnisuites.com. Founding Fans receive priority access to the mic to join conversations with alumni inside the virtual alumni suites.

About Alumni Suites

Alumni Suites is a sports media and technology company bringing former athletes and fans together through live, game-time experiences. The company is built to create lasting income opportunities for alumni beyond their playing careers.

About the CFL Alumni Association

The Canadian Football League Alumni Association connects and supports former CFL players, celebrates their contributions to Canadian football and advances their well-being and opportunities beyond the game.

CONTACT: Nelson B. Thall, Founder and CEO Alumni Suites... Dwayne Provo, Executive Director Canadian Football League Alumni Association...