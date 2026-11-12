Bluum Partners With Artome To Bring Installation Free, Mobile AV To Classrooms Across North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technology that moves with the learning, from the classroom to the gym, extends Bluum's whole-space approach for K12 and higher education

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluum, an edtech solutions provider, today announced a partnership with Artome, a Finnish maker of mobile AV systems, to bring flexible audiovisual technology to schools and colleges across the United States and Canada.

Artome's professional AV arrives as a complete system on wheels that requires no fixed installation, no rewiring and no ceiling mounts. It extends Bluum's ability to design and equip an entire learning environment through one partner.

The partnership is a natural extension of Bluum's focus on education. Bluum has intentionally built its strategy around K-20 learners, and Artome's systems are made for the spaces educators use every day: the S-Series for classrooms, labs and huddle spaces, and the X-Series for gyms, auditoriums and multipurpose rooms. One unit moves between a classroom, a lab, a library and a gym, so districts can put professional AV where learning happens without rewiring a building.

Bluum pairs national reach with local relationships and a curated set of strategic partners chosen to complement one another rather than compete. Artome joins that group as the front-of-room complement to Bluum's device and AV work. Bluum already equips a space with devices, power and displays; Artome adds the AV, rolled in rather than installed. Artome's AV solutions available through Bluum are proudly powered by Epson projection technology. Artome's mobile systems pair with Epson's lamp-free laser projectors to captivate audiences with large, vibrant displays in classrooms, labs and gyms.

“Our reps walk into classrooms every day and help districts picture what's possible,” said Alison Rossi, SVP of GTM Strategy and Marketing at Bluum.“Artome lets us finish that picture: professional AV that moves with the learning, without the installation friction. It fits how we work: follow the whole journey, make the space easier for educators, and keep the focus on students.”

The partnership expands Artome's reach in one of the largest education markets in the world through a partner that shares its emphasis on usability.

“Districts are being asked to modernize learning spaces faster than facilities budgets and summer install windows allow,” said Jarkko Kaislasaari, General Manager of Artome USA.“With Bluum, they can put professional AV into a room on their own schedule, move it where it's needed next year, and skip the construction project entirely.”

Artome systems are now available through Bluum's education teams across the United States and Canada. Rauno Kettunen, Head of Business Development & Strategic Accounts at Artome USA, will work directly with Bluum's regional teams, and the two companies will coordinate go-to-market efforts across North America.

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