New Engen Introduces Bakery, An AI-Powered Platform To Scale Performance Creative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-powered platform connects creative intelligence, ideation and production workflows, supporting the development of more than 5,000 creative assets in a single month

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency, has officially debuted Bakery, a proprietary AI-powered platform developed within its Donut Studios creative practice to help brands scale the development of high-performing advertising creative. Already embedded in New Engen's creative operations, Bakery connects insights from past campaign performance with ideation, briefing and scripting, helping teams produce more diverse creative while maintaining the strategic and human judgment that drives results.

The announcement was made during The Multiplier Effect: Building a Creative System That Compounds, a joint event hosted by Meta and New Engen and running through November 12 at Meta's New York offices. The event brings together leaders from both companies to explore how brands can build diversified creative engines that connect creator content, paid media, and measurement to drive stronger brand and performance outcomes.

Across more than 100 conversations with brands spanning apparel, wellness, food and financial services, New Engen identified creative volume and quality as one of the most persistent challenges facing growth marketers. Even as companies invest in additional agencies, in-house resources, creators and AI tools, creative production often remains fragmented, slowing the development of new concepts and increasing reliance on existing ads that eventually lose effectiveness.

“Brands have more opportunities than ever to reach and engage audiences, and creative plays a critical role in making those investments work harder,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen.“With more than $1.5 billion in annual media investment across our client portfolio, we see firsthand how important creative diversity, speed and continuous learning are to performance. Bakery helps us turn those insights into stronger ideas and more effective creative at scale.”

Turning Creative Intelligence Into Scalable Production

Bakery was developed to address the operational demands of New Engen's creative approach, which emphasizes both iteration of proven advertising concepts and diversification into new messages, audiences, formats and creative voices.

The platform enables strategists to search previously successful creative concepts, identify opportunities for new approaches and incorporate those insights directly into creative briefs. AI-powered capabilities then help transform initial inputs into more complete briefs and scripts, reducing repetitive production tasks while preserving strategic oversight.

Key capabilities include:



Performance-informed ideation: Search and reference past top-performing creative concepts to inform new campaign directions.

AI-assisted briefing: Turn a limited set of strategic inputs into structured creative briefs, accelerating the transition from concept to production.

Integrated scripting workflows: Connect creative development and scripting within a shared production environment. Continuous improvement: Incorporate feedback from creative teams to refine the platform and improve workflows over time.

Bakery is already helping New Engen's practice develop creative at scale. In September alone, the team developed more than 1,300 creative concepts and produced more than 5,000 assets across formats and specifications, with Bakery supporting the ideation and briefing behind that output. During a single week, the platform also helped create more than 180 briefs across 47 clients, demonstrating how AI-assisted workflows can accelerate creative development while preserving human strategic oversight.

New Engen is also extending the platform's capabilities to support creator operations, including plans to generate casting requests directly from creative briefs and connect Bakery with the company's creator platform.

Building a Creative System That Compounds

Bakery reflects New Engen's broader approach to performance creative, which begins with a deeper understanding of audience motivations and uses a mix of studio production, user-generated content, creators and affiliate partners to develop distinct messages and experiences.

Rather than relying exclusively on incremental changes to successful advertisements, the agency uses behavioral and psychological audience insights to identify different creative territories, helping brands reach new customer segments while continuing to optimize existing campaigns.

At the event, Hayashi will join Meta's Lindsay Gash, Creative Innovation Lead, and Ashley Foster, Creative Partnerships Lead, alongside New Engen's Caroline Levere, SVP of Performance Creator, and creator Audrey Peters. The discussion will explore how brands can move beyond individual creative assets to build connected content systems, with practical implications for creative briefing, testing, media activation, and measurement.

“AI can help teams work faster, but speed alone isn't a competitive advantage,” added Hayashi.“The opportunity is to connect what we learn from performance with what we create next and to make that process repeatable across every brand we work with. Creative judgment, audience understanding, and authentic content remain essential. Technology should make those strengths more powerful, not replace them.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a creator-led, performance-driven growth agency that connects creative, media, and measurement to help brands grow. Its capabilities span creator marketing, UGC, studio content, affiliate, media, and measurement – all working together through one connected system. For more information, visit newengen.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Alyssa Gay...