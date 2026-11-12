Gray Swan Announces Participation In The NIST Artificial Intelligence Consortium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gray Swan joins U.S. initiative to promote and develop artificial intelligence

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Gray Swan, the leader in AI security solutions, announced its participation in the NIST Artificial Intelligence Consortium established within the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The Consortium will empower the collaborative establishment of new measurement science that will enable the identification of proven, scalable, and interoperable techniques and metrics to promote the development and use of AI.

“AI systems are moving into production faster than the methods for testing them. Through our research and the Gray Swan Arena, our community has uncovered thousands of ways models and agents can be manipulated, and that evidence should inform how the field measures AI security,” said Matt Fredrikson, CEO and co-founder of Gray Swan.“We look forward to contributing that research to NIST's work alongside industry and academic partners.”

Gray Swan has a long history of collaboration with NIST through their Arena platform. Through the AI Consortium, Gray Swan will work with NIST to identify scalable and secure methods to promote AI adoption. NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this Consortium and does not endorse any product or service used.

The NIST AI Consortium supports initiatives set forth in the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020 and America's AI Action Plan, published in 2025. The full announcement from the Department of Commerce and details on the Consortium can be found here.

About Gray Swan

Gray Swan is empowering the world to use AI safely and securely. Founded by leading AI security researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, the company provides automated adversarial risk assessment, continuous red-teaming, and runtime AI security monitoring and protection. Gray Swan is trusted by the world's leading AI labs and enterprises to deploy AI with confidence. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at grayswan.ai.

Media Contacts:

Samantha Link

...

Bianca Reedy

Offleash PR for Gray Swan

...