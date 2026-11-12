Thisway Global And Ace Computers Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Amalgamy.Aitm GPU Orchestration On Ace Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ace will offer vendor-agnostic Amalgamy.ai orchestration with its custom GPU systems and the companies will sell and support it together, giving government, academic and enterprise buyers a single source for hardware and governed orchestration

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThisWay Global Inc. (“ThisWay Global” or“TWG”), a company focused on sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure and the developer of the Amalgamy.aiTM orchestration platform (“Amalgamy”), today announced a strategic partnership with Ace Computers, the Chicago-area builder of custom computing systems since 1983. Under a reseller agreement, Ace will offer Amalgamy as a term license with the GPU systems it builds, and the two companies will jointly market and sell Amalgamy to government, academic and enterprise customers.

The partnership pairs Ace's decades of systems engineering with TWG's orchestration software. Ace will provide first-line support for Amalgamy on the systems it builds, backed by TWG for advanced technical support and software updates.

Research computing centers and agencies invest heavily in accelerators, yet much of that capacity goes unused even while schedulers report it as busy. TWG calls this the Utilization IllusionTM: allocation looks high, but in TWG's analysis of research and enterprise clusters productive output often lands between 30 and 50 percent, largely because conventional schedulers are not designed to balance security, data requirements and available compute together. Amalgamy is built to close that gap, and it measures success in goodput: the useful work delivered per GPU dollar.

Amalgamy works with existing schedulers such as Slurm and Kubernetes. Users describe the work, and Amalgamy selects the accelerator, stages the data beside it and runs the job. It is designed to place each workload on the hardware that best fits its requirements, whether that calls for high precision, low precision or another specialized capability. As new accelerator generations arrive, customers can add them to the same fabric while earlier generations stay in productive use.

Amalgamy is vendor-agnostic and is designed to work with the hardware and tooling each operator selects, reducing the risk of vendor lock-in. Beyond scheduling, it supports policy administration, data-access controls, metering and evidence management. These capabilities work in coordination with TWG's Sovereign BlueprintTM, an evidence-based framework designed to help organizations identify and document controls over their data, models, computing resources and access. Policy controls are designed to keep the right people on the right data and the right silicon across sites, including air-gapped deployments.

“Ace has built the systems government and research teams have depended on for more than 40 years,” said Angela Hood, Founder and Executive Chairman of ThisWay Global.“This partnership lets those customers buy Amalgamy with hardware they already trust, get more productive work from every accelerator they own, and show who controls their data, models and computing resources.”

“Our customers want systems that deliver results,” said John Samborski, Chief Executive Officer of Ace Computers.“Partnering with ThisWay Global lets us offer Amalgamy with our GPU systems, so customers can run multiple accelerator generations as one fleet and get more work from the hardware they already own.”

Availability. Proof-of-concept engagements are available now through Ace and TWG, with general availability of Amalgamy v1.0 planned for Q1 2027. TWG also plans to deploy Amalgamy at the Reveille AI Compute Center (RACC), which TWG is developing at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus in Bryan, Texas. SC26 attendees can see Amalgamy running on Ace systems at the companies' shared booth, #2534, at McCormick Place. Information on Amalgamy and the Sovereign Blueprint is available at; information on Ace is available at

About ThisWay Global

Founded in 2016, ThisWay Global is a certified woman-owned business based in Austin, Texas. With roots in R&D at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, TWG works with governments, enterprises, universities and research institutions on governed AI and high-performance computing infrastructure. TWG developed the Sovereign BlueprintTM, an evidence-based framework for evaluating and documenting controls over data, models, computing resources and access, and Amalgamy.aiTM, vendor-agnostic software that orchestrates mixed accelerator fleets across NVIDIA, AMD and Intel hardware. For more information, visit.

About Ace Computers

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is a family-owned builder of GPU servers, AI workstations and HPC clusters headquartered in the Chicago area. Ace builds TAA-compliant systems under ISO 9001 quality processes for federal, state and local government, academic and enterprise customers. Its contract vehicles include [NASA SEWP V and VI, GSA, ITES-4H, ADMC-3, NASPO and NCPA]. In 2025, Ace earned the EPEAT® Climate+ designation for select computers and displays.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the planned general availability of Amalgamy v1.0, product capabilities, deployments, anticipated customer benefits, joint marketing and sales activities and the planned deployment of Amalgamy at RACC. Actual results may differ materially due to product development and testing, customer and partner requirements, contracting and procurement processes, supply-chain conditions, market demand, regulatory requirements and other risks. TWG undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

[ThisWay,] Amalgamy.ai, Sovereign Blueprint and Utilization Illusion are trademarks of ThisWay Global Inc. NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Slurm, Kubernetes, EPEAT and other names are trademarks of their respective owners; their use does not imply affiliation or endorsement. Reveille and RACC are trademarks of [The Texas A&M University System] and are used under license.

Media Contacts

Offleash PR for ThisWay Global

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