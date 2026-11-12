Qualstar Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivered a Solid, Profitable Quarter Driven By Increased Demand in Tape Storage Solutions CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualstar Corporation (OTC: QBAK), a trusted provider of scalable data storage and high-efficiency power solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. 2026 and Recent Highlights

Recently filed a Registration Statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and reaffirmed its strategic decision to pursue a listing on a national securities exchange.

The data storage business segment reported a 25% increase in revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Strategic customer wins across multiple verticals.

Management Commentary “We are very pleased with quarterly results,” said Steven N. Bronson, President and CEO. Mr. Bronson continued,“We are committed to driving organic growth through sales and product expansion.” Consolidated Financial Results (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 $ ∆ % ∆ 2026 2025 $ ∆ % ∆ Revenues $ 2,043 $ 2,018 $ 25 1.2 % $ 5,570 $ 5,107 $ 463 9.1 % Adjusted gross profit $ 934 $ 692 $ 242 35.0 % $ 2,069 $ 1,783 $ 286 16.0 % Adjusted gross margin 45.7 % 34.3 % 37.1 % 34.9 % Adjusted income from operations $ 432 $ 39 $ 355 $ 179 Adjusted net income $ 392 $ 219 $ 198 $ 606 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 374 $ 70 $ 342 $ 124



Non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the net realizable value charge of $970,000 recorded in June 2026 on our slow-moving power supplies inventory due to the decreased demand from our customers in this segment. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by isolating the impact of this discrete item and allowing investors to better assess the Company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the corresponding measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP financial measure is discussed below.

Revenue for the quarter increased 1% to $2.04 million, compared with $2.02 million in the prior-year quarter, and for the first nine months of 2026 increased 9% to $5.57 million, compared with $5.11 million in the first nine months of 2025, primarily driven by higher sales of data-storage products, offset in part by lower sales of power-supply products.

Adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 45.7%, compared with 34.3% in the prior-year quarter, and for the first nine months of 2026 was 37.1%, compared with 34.9% for the first nine months of 2025. The increases in adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin percentage for the 2026 periods were due to increases in revenues and favorable changes in our product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $374,000, compared with $70,000 in the third quarter of 2025, and for the first nine months of 2026 was $342,000, compared with $124,000 for the first nine months of 2025.

The Company ended the quarter with $2.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and no debt.

Qualstar makes available its annual financial statements, quarterly financial statements, and other significant reports and amendments to such reports, free of charge, on its website as soon as reasonably practicable after such reports are prepared. Please visit to view the Company's financial results in more detail.

About Qualstar Corporation

Qualstar Corporation, founded in 1984, manufactures and markets data storage system products and compact, high-efficiency power solutions.

Our data storage systems are marketed under the QualstarTM brand and include highly scalable automated magnetic tape libraries used to store, retrieve and manage electronic data primarily in the network computing environment. Our products, sold through resellers, system integrators and OEMs, range from entry-level to enterprise and are a cost-effective solution for organizations requiring backup, recovery and archival storage of critical electronic information.

The Company's power solutions, marketed under the N2PowerTM brand, include standard, semi-custom and custom versions and provide OEM designers with increased functionality while reducing thermal loads and cooling requirements and lowering operating costs. These products are sold to OEMs in a wide range of markets, including telecom/networking equipment, audio/visual, industrial, gaming and medical.

More information is available at and or by phone at 805-583-7744.

Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and as further adjusted for non-routine expenses that may not be indicative of our core business operating results such as severance compensation, provisions (recoveries) for inventory net realizable value, gains/losses on marketable securities, gains/losses on foreign currency transactions, and non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation expense.

We use this non-GAAP financial measure for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to this non-GAAP financial measure in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors both because (1) is allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) it is used by our investors to help them analyze the health of our business.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures together with their relevant financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 392 $ 219 $ (772 ) $ 606 Adjustments to arrive at earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA): Interest income (10 ) (21 ) (33 ) (97 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1 2 3 5 EBITDA 383 200 (802 ) 514 Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA: Employee Retention Credits -- -- -- (239 ) Provisions (recoveries) for inventory net realizable value, net (64 ) (22 ) 934 35 (Gains) losses on marketable securities, net 50 (158 ) 189 (303 ) (Gains) losses on foreign currency transactions, net -- (1 ) 1 (27 ) Stock-based compensation expense 5 51 20 144 Adjusted EBITDA $ 374 $ 70 $ 342 $ 124





The following tables reconcile gross profit, gross margin, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share as prepared in accordance with GAAP to adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) Gross profit $ 934 $ 692 $ 1,099 $ 1,783 Add-back: Net realizable value charge of $970 recorded in June 2026 on our slow-moving power supplies inventory - -- 970 -- Adjusted gross profit $ 934 $ 692 $ 2,069 $ 1,783 Gross margin percentage 45.7 % 34.3 % 19.7 % 34.9 % Add-back: Net realizable value charge of $970 recorded in June 2026 on our slow-moving power supplies inventory -- % -- % 17.4 % -- % Adjusted gross margin percentage 45.7 % 34.3 % 37.1 % 34.9 % (in thousands) Income (loss) from operations $ 432 $ 39 $ (615 ) $ 179 Add-back: Net realizable value charge of $970 recorded in June 2026 on our slow-moving power supplies inventory -- -- 970 -- Adjusted income from operations $ 432 $ 39 $ 355 $ 179 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 392 $ 219 $ (772 ) $ 606 Add-back: Net realizable value charge of $970 recorded in June 2026 on our slow-moving power supplies inventory -- -- 970 -- Adjusted net income $ 392 $ 219 $ 198 $ 606 Net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.14 Add-back: Net realizable value charge of $970 recorded in June 2026 on our slow-moving power supplies inventory -- -- 0.24 -- Adjusted net earnings per share $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.14



Contact Information:

Steven N. Bronson

Chief Executive Officer

Qualstar Corporation

805-617-4419

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