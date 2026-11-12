Project44 Recognized By Four Market Insight Firms In Three Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intelligent TMS included in prominent 2026 evaluations including IDC MarketScape, Nucleus Research, G2, and Better Supply Chains







CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain, today announced that four market insight firms recognized the company in their 2026 assessments of the transportation management system marketplace. iTMS appeared in reports by IDC, Nucleus Research, G2, and Better Supply Chains within the span of three months.

Recognized for vision and innovation

iTMS debuted on four market assessments in 2026, including:



IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Transportation Management Systems Applications 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54867526, August 2026) (A Major Player)

Nucleus Research Transportation Management System (TMS) Technology Value Matrix (Accelerator)

G2 Enterprise Grid report (Leader) Better Supply Chains' TMS NExus report (Ranked first of 11 vendors)



Nucleus Research measures value delivered through usability and functionality. G2, a software review marketplace rather than an analyst firm, reflects customer satisfaction and market presence. Better Supply Chains evaluates connectivity, real-time execution, and orchestration to determine solution maturity.

“project44 enters the 2026 Transportation Management Technology Value Matrix as an Accelerator, marking its first appearance in the report with its Intelligent Transportation Management System,” said Charles Brennan, Principal Analyst at Nucleus Research.“By combining real-time logistics data with procurement, planning, execution, and AI-driven decision support, project44 has extended beyond visibility into a broader transportation management role. Its position reflects the potential to reduce freight costs, automate manual workflows, and improve operational responsiveness as iTMS continues to mature.”

Decisions grounded in market-wide carrier performance

Nucleus Research calls it the contextual layer beneath transportation decisions, and a third firm calls it iTMS' key competitive advantage. project44's iTMS normalizes activity from 286,000 carriers and 1.5B annual shipments into intelligence that drives accurate ETAs, exception management, and carrier performance analysis. Shippers apply this context to reduce freight costs and maintain service levels across their network.

“Our partnership with project44 has played an important role in helping Tailored Brands build a more connected and visible supply chain,” said Jamie Bragg, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tailored Brands.“Intelligent TMS enables us to further connect planning, execution, and analytics to drive smarter, more efficient operations across our network.”

Automating decisions at every stage of the shipment journey

Nucleus Research details how those agents operate within procurement and execution workflows. iTMS' agent portfolio now spans the shipment lifecycle, from procurement to proof-of-delivery capture. Agents resolve issues in real-time, reduce manual work, and optimize costs continually. project44 customers experience 90% faster issue resolution, a 70% reduction in manual coordination across sourcing and execution, and a 4% reduction in freight spend through AI-driven procurement.

Faster deployments, growing customer momentum

Intelligent TMS customers experience short implementation cycles and rapid time to value, which has fueled both external recognition and revenue growth. Customers go live in just 3 to 6 months vs. 12 to 18 for traditional TMS. Shorter time to value is driving adoption. Shipper revenue for iTMS grew 57% year over year in FY'27 Q2, making it the fastest-growing product line at project44.

“Intelligent TMS was built differently so shippers achieve superior results. Customer and analyst recognition proves that this approach is working,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44.“iTMS gives teams the intelligence to make better decisions and the automation to meet demand. We believe the analyst community recognized what our customers have known for years: contextual data gives shippers an edge that traditional platforms can't match.”

Availability

Intelligent TMS is generally available. To learn more or request an Intelligent TMS demo, visit project44.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 286,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

For questions or comments:

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at