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Liveworld Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-12 09:03:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LiveWorld accelerates its AI investment

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for third quarter 2026.

Three Months 2026 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total three months revenues of $3.0 million – an increase of approximately 5%
  • Healthcare revenues of $2.7 million in Q3 2026
  • Net loss from operations of $413,000
  • Net Cash of $6.1 million

Management Commentary

“Topline revenue increased 5% for the period ended September 30, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, for the nine months ended September 30 topline revenue grew 9%, as compared to the same period in 2025,” commented David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld.“During the third quarter, we increased our investment in LiveInsight AITM, which raised operating costs compared with 2025. As we move through the fourth quarter of 2026, we expect to accelerate our investment in the development and marketing of LiveInsight AI, which will continue to affect LiveWorld's operating results for the foreseeable future.

“Our category leading LiveInsight AI Intelligence Systems empowers pharma marketers to make better decisions faster, through a continuous model of discovery analysis, and decision making,” said Peter Friedman, Chairman and CEO. “With 16 patents pending, including 48 hallucination prevention mechanisms, LiveInsight AI provides unparalleled levels of quality, precision, relevance, and trusted results.”

Financial Review for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately $3.0 million, as compared to approximately $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $134,000 or 5% period-over-period.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately $8.8 million, as compared to approximately $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This was an increase of approximately $739,000 or 9% period-over-period.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $413,000 or 14% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $195,000 or 7% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was a decrease of approximately 311% when comparing the two periods.

The company reported a net loss for the nine months of approximately $703,000 or 8% of total revenues. This compares to net loss of approximately $172,000 or 2% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2025. This was an increase of approximately 308% when comparing the two periods.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $6.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $7.3 million at the end of 2025. The net cash available for operations was approximately $6.1 million at the end of September 30, 2026, compared to $5.7 million at the end of 2025. The company defines net cash available for operations as cash, less media expenditure commitments.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at or at .

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a Human-Led, AI-Powered intelligence systems company. We help brands listen smarter, engage more meaningfully, and act with confidence through intelligence systems, full-service digital agency solutions, and social media content moderation services. With deep expertise in healthcare and pharma, LiveWorld combines compliance, engagement, and insight to transform customer relationships across social and digital channels.

Headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City, LiveWorld serves leading brands in healthcare and beyond. Learn more at and follow @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LiveWorld Contacts
IR Contact:
David Houston
LiveWorld
...
(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:
Matthew Hammer
LiveWorld
...
(737) 212-9739

LIVEWORLD, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30 December 31,
2026 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalent $ 6,623 $ 7,313
Accounts receivable, net 2,027 1,309
Prepaid expenses 246 246
Total current assets 8,896 8,868
Property and equipment, net 30 18
Other assets 28 27
Total assets $ 8,954 $ 8,913
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 684 $ 242
Accrued employee expenses 845 595
Other accrued liabilities 493 1,555
Deferred revenue 1,706 761
Total current liabilities 3,728 3,153
Total liabilities 3,728 3,153
Stockholders' equity
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 respectively 34 34
Additional paid-in capital 144,941 144,773
Accumulated deficit (139,749 ) (139,047 )
Total stockholders' equity 5,226 5,760
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,954 $ 8,913


LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Total revenues $ 2,976 $ 2,842 $ 8,812 $ 8,073
Cost of revenues 1,912 1,335 4,781 4,171
Gross Margin 1,064 1,507 4,031 3,902
Operating Expense
Product development 450 359 1,342 996
Sales and marketing 369 369 1,241 1,264
General and administrative 671 612 2,166 1,860
Total operating expense 1,490 1,340 4,749 4,120
Income from operations (426 ) 167 (718 ) (218 )
Income before tax (426 ) 167 (718 ) (218 )
Other Income 19 32 52 69
Provision for income taxes 6 4 37 23
Net income from operations (413 ) 195 (703 ) (172 )
Earnings per share analysis from operations:
Basic income per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 )
Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442
Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.00 )
Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 54,992,048 45,633,442 45,633,442
Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation:
Cost of revenues $ 12 $ 21 $ 42 $ 62
Product development 6 6 16 15
Sales and marketing 2 8 9 24
General and administrative 28 47 101 141
Total stock-based compensation $ 48 $ 82 $ 168 $ 242


LIVEWORLD, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss) $ (413 ) $ 195 $ (703 ) $ (172 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)
provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation of long-lived assets 4 5 13 16
Stock-based compensation 48 82 168 242
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (88 ) 2,118 (718 ) (1,079 )
Other assets 76 9 ------ (24 )
Accounts payable 206 103 442 138
Accrued liabilities (407 ) (13 ) (811 ) 794
Deferred revenue (234 ) (352 ) 945 1,171
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (808 ) 2,147 (664 ) 1,086
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment (10 ) ----- (26 ) (4 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (10 ) ----- (26 ) (4 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options ------ ----- ------ -----
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ------ ----- ------ -----
Change in cash and cash equivalent (818 ) 2,147 (690 ) 1,082
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,441 5,538 7,313 6,603
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,623 $ 7,685 $ 6,623 $ 7,685
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities:
Income tax paid $ 6 $ 4 $ 37 $ 23



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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