7AI Launches PLAID ELITE: Incident Response To Deliver Answers In Hours As AI-Driven Attacks Outpace Response Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned responders and 7AI's agents work side by side to answer the questions that matter most in the critical first moments of an incident

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7AI, the company building AI that Defends, today launched PLAID ELITE: Incident Response, pairing seasoned responders with AI agents so organizations know how an attacker got in and what they did within hours, not days, as AI-driven attacks push response firms past capacity.

AI is changing how fast attacks unfold, and incident response is feeling the strain. Former NSA cybersecurity director Rob Joyce recently pointed to a single attacker using AI agents against more than 1,200 sites, and a16z estimates that an attack that once took about four weeks can now play out in roughly 18 hours. Breach counsel at Debevoise & Plimpton describe victims waiting days instead of hours for help, with some calling three or four firms before finding one with capacity.

"In incident response, the attacker starts with the advantage," said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO of 7AI.“They've been inside for weeks, sometimes months, and the responders walk in cold, if the impacted organization can get a firm to take the call at all. That model breaks when an adversary can run dozens of agents at once. With PLAID ELITE: Incident Response, our agents work through every piece of evidence at machine speed, so our responders get to the truth in hours, whether we've known an organization for a year or for ten minutes. Humans stay on the loop, making the calls while they can still change the outcome.”

PLAID ELITE: Incident Response brings seasoned responders and 7AI's agentic security operations platform together across the parts of an incident that matter most, from scoping and investigation to containment and recovery. Responders collect forensic data across endpoints, including activity from before detection, alongside identity, cloud, network and email data, and 7AI's agents work through all of it so every finding is backed by evidence. Responders lead the investigation, work through containment and remediation decisions with the organization, and brief executives, boards, breach counsel and insurers.

In a recent engagement, a CISA ransomware advisory was a client's only lead. The client brought it into the 7AI platform and reached containment within about an hour. PLAID ELITE responders then picked up the investigation and, within 24 hours, traced the attack back four months to an exploited VPN, reconstructing every step from June to October.

“There's nothing harder for a security team than watching attackers walk back in after they thought it was over,” said Israel Barak, CISO at 7AI.“We recently sat with a team living that second time. We didn't just close the door. We found everywhere the attackers had been and everything they touched, and we stayed with that team until they knew how to keep them out and what to build next. Our agents give us speed, and our responders give us judgment, but that's not why we do this. We do it so the people on the other side of the call can finally exhale.”

Responders turn what they find into new detections, tested against the original activity, along with hardening guidance and a plan for what to build next. Retainer funds not used on incidents go to readiness work such as tabletop exercises and incident response plan reviews. And because every engagement runs on the 7AI platform, the investigation history is already there for organizations that want ongoing coverage, whether they run the platform themselves or with PLAID ELITE: 24x7 Agentic Security Operations.

PLAID ELITE: Incident Response is available today as an Incident Response Retainer to any organization, whether or not it is a 7AI customer. Silver, Gold and Platinum retainers offer faster response times and readiness work between incidents. Organizations on the 7AI platform or any other PLAID ELITE service start with Foundation, a standing relationship with the responders who would take the call.

Learn more at 7ai.com/dfir. Organizations in an active incident, including those whose current provider can't take the call, can reach the team at....

About 7AI

7AI delivers AI that Defends. Its Foundational AI Security platform puts AI at the core of security operations, with people directing the defense. Working across the tools and data an organization already has, 7AI agents detect, investigate, hunt, respond, improve detections and report in a self-improving loop so protection compounds faster than threats evolve. Proven in production at Fortune 500 scale, with more than 23 million security alerts processed and over 3 million analyst hours saved, 7AI enables security teams to focus on proactive defense, strategic decisions and the work that requires human judgment. Founded in 2024 by Lior Div and Yonatan Striem-Amit, 7AI is headquartered in Boston and backed by $166 million in total funding. Learn more at 7ai.com.

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