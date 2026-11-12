Tracy Robinson To Address The 26Th Annual Scotiabank Transportation And Industrials Conference On November 18

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the 26th Annual Scotiabank Transportation and Industrials Conference on November 18, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.
| Contacts:
|
| Media
| Investment Community
| Ashley Michnowski
| Jamie Lockwood
| Senior Manager
| Vice-President
| Media Relations
| Investor Relations & Special Projects
| (438) 596-4329
| (514) 399-0052
| ...
| ...
MENAFN12112026004107003653ID1111952972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any
responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos,
licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues
related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment