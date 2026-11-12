Scan Logic Announces Collectsync To Help Law Firms Get Paid Faster

Scan Logic announces CollectSync to help firms get paid faster.

Scan Logic Simplify Law Firm Finance

Scan Logic's new collections solution combines bill distribution, automated follow-up, payment plan management, and AI-insights to simplify law firm finance.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scan Logic, Inc. today announced CollectSync, a new collections solution designed to help law firms distribute bills, automate client follow-up, and manage payment commitments. CollectSync joins APSync and BillSync in Scan Logic's Sync Suite, expanding its solutions for the business of law. For many law firms, collections remain a manual process involving accounting systems, spreadsheets, and email. CollectSync streamlines invoice distribution, payment reminders, and follow-up in one coordinated workflow, helping firms improve collections while maintaining strong client relationships.“A law firm's financial performance depends on how effectively it manages the entire intake-to-cash lifecycle,” said Rick Hellers, Co-Founder and CEO of Scan Logic.“Our vision for the Sync Suite is to bring greater visibility and efficiency to every stage of that journey, helping firms simplify financial operations and gain better control over revenue. CollectSync extends that vision through collections, giving firms a more streamlined path from invoice to payment.”CollectSync's features include:. Bill distribution and submission: Deliver bills to the right recipients using client-specific requirements and customizable communications.. Automated follow-up: Schedule personalized reminders and follow-up communications for outstanding invoices.. Client payment plan management: Track installments and due dates, flag missed or partial payments and enforce agreed terms through remindersand escalation.. Coordinated collection tasks: Assign responsibilities and track collection activity, payment commitments, and next steps.. Client payment portal: Give clients convenient access to invoices and payment options.. Integration with time, billing, and accounting systems: Seamlessly integrate with existing law firm financial systems to synchronize invoice and payment data, support accurate reconciliation, and provide greater visibility across the collections process.. AI-powered insights: Analyze payment patterns, predict payment timing, and prioritize accounts needing attention.With CollectSync, Scan Logic brings together the ABCs of law firm finance: APSync for accounts payable, BillSync for billing, and CollectSync for collections. A key advantage is connecting client cost advances-the expenses firms pay on clients' behalf and later recover through billing. APSync manages those payments, BillSync helps firms bill reimbursable costs in accordance with client requirements, and CollectSync manages follow-up and collection. Together, the solutions help firms track these costs from payment through reimbursement.“The value of connected financial data is what it can tell you about what happens next,” said Scott McCarthy, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Scan Logic.“CollectSync combines analytics with predictive AI to help firms understand client payment patterns, anticipate when invoices are likely to be paid, and identify accounts that may need earlier attention. Those insights help teams prioritize collection efforts and make more informed cash-flow decisions.”Built for mid-market law firms, Scan Logic's Sync Suite integrates seamlessly with existing billing and accounting systems, bringing financial workflows together to improve visibility and operational efficiency. Each solution is backed by white-glove onboarding and ongoing support from a team experienced in law firm billing, accounting, and legal technology.For more information or to schedule a demo of CollectSync, contact Scan Logic.About Scan LogicScan Logic, Inc. develops AI-powered financial automation solutions that simplify law firm finance. Its Sync Suite includes APSync for accounts payable automation, BillSync for e-Billing automation and compliance, and CollectSync for invoice distribution, collections, and payment intelligence. Integrating with existing law firm billing and accounting systems, the Sync Suite streamlines financial workflows across the intake-to-cash lifecycle, helping firms reduce manual work, improve financial visibility, and strengthen profitability. Backed by decades of legal industry experience, Scan Logic combines technology with deep industry expertise to simplify financial operations.

Danielle Meyer

Scan Logic

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Scan Logic Announces CollectSync to Help Law Firms Get Paid Faster News Provided By Scan Logic November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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