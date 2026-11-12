Minch Global Trade Inc. Earns Silver At The 2026 MUSE Design Awards For B Beworths Packaging

B Beworths' orange packaging range showcases its award-winning radial identity across powder, capsule, and liquid supplement formats.

B Beworths' green packaging range extends the sunburst-inspired visual system across bottles, cartons, and dropper formats.

Following the announcement of the full results for the 2026 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2, Minch Global Trade Inc. has been named a Silver Winner.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Health and wellness packaging recognized for a visual identity inspired by sunlight, natural energy, and vitality

Following the announcement of the full results for the 2026 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2, Minch Global Trade Inc. has been named a Silver Winner for B Beworths in Packaging Design – Health & Wellness.

The MUSE Design Awards recognizes outstanding work across architecture, interior design, product design, packaging, lighting, landscape, fashion, transportation, and other design disciplines. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition received more than 9,000 submissions during Season 2.

B Beworths is a health and wellness brand offering products designed to support daily wellness needs across different life stages. Its award-winning packaging series was developed around the concept“Natural Radiance, Gathered Energy,” combining the brand logo with outward-radiating graphics to create a distinctive and unified visual identity.

Arranged around the logo, layered radial lines create the impression of sunlight and continuously expanding energy. The visual system draws inspiration from natural light, vitality, and growth, reflecting the brand's focus on supporting wellness from within.

By integrating the radial graphics with the brand logo, the design transforms the logo from a standalone mark into the visual center of the packaging system. This approach strengthens recognition across the product range while establishing a consistent identity that can be applied across different product categories.

Recognition Through an International Design Jury

Entries in the 2026 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2 were reviewed by an international jury comprising 128 professionals from 27 countries. Each submission was assessed through a structured blind judging process, allowing the work to be evaluated on its design merit and execution.

Notable Achievement in the 2026 MUSE Design Awards: Season 2:

1. Packaging Design – Health & Wellness

“Design becomes meaningful when intention can be felt in the final work,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

“The Season 2 winners of the 2026 MUSE Design Awards show how a clear design vision can be carried through with care. Their projects reflect the discipline and refinement that continue to define meaningful design on an international stage.”

View Minch Global Trade Inc.'s award-winning entry:

winners-info?id=41211

For further information, please contact Gina Chu, Founder & CEO of Minch Global Trade Inc., at....

About B Beworths

B Beworths is a health and wellness brand offering products across liver and gallbladder support, metabolic support, immune support, gut health, respiratory health, neuro-balance, energy, and vitamins and minerals.

According to the company, its product development is supported by more than 20 patented formulas, over 300 formula intellectual properties, its own manufacturing facilities, GMP-certified supply chains, and third-party product testing.

Website:



About MUSE Design Awards

The MUSE Design Awards is an international competition recognizing outstanding achievement across the global design industry. The program honors designers, architects, firms, studios, and brands whose work demonstrates clear design intent and refined execution.

Gina Chu

Minch Global Trade Inc

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Minch Global Trade Inc. Earns Silver at the 2026 MUSE Design Awards for B Beworths Packaging News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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