Travel Industry Solutions Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Global Supplier Verification And Risk Intelligence Platform

TTI brings independent business verification, financial risk intelligence, and ongoing monitoring to the travel industry amid growing concerns over fraud.

- Sheila Folk, CEO and Founder of Travel Industry SolutionsALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Travel Industry Solutions (TIS), a provider of legal, fraud prevention, and risk management technology for the travel industry, today announced the launch of Travel Trust Index TM (TTI), a first-of-its-kind global platform designed to help travel businesses independently verify suppliers, assess business risks, and establish greater transparency across the travel marketplace.The platform addresses a longstanding industry challenge: the absence of a centralized resource for independently evaluating the legitimacy, financial stability, and risk profile of travel suppliers. With AI-generated fraud, business impersonation, supplier insolvencies, and inadequate insurance creating growing concerns, travel buyers and organizations increasingly need reliable information beyond traditional referrals, relationships, and industry memberships."Travel has always been a relationship-driven industry, but relationships and reputation alone are no longer enough," said Sheila Folk, CEO and Founder of Travel Industry Solutions. "When we're trusting businesses with people's safety and financial investments, we need to know more about who we're doing business with. Travel Trust Index brings independent verification and objective risk intelligence into an industry that has historically lacked a consistent way to access this information."A New Approach to Supplier Verification and DiscoveryTravel Trust Index combines independent business verification with supplier discovery, credit risk intelligence, and ongoing monitoring. The platform enables travel advisors, host agencies, consortia, corporate travel buyers, and other organizations to evaluate suppliers using consistent business criteria.Key capabilities include business identity and registration verification, credit risk ratings, sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media checks, ongoing monitoring, and visibility into supplier-provided insurance documentation. Searchable supplier profiles also allow buyers to discover businesses by destination, travel specialty, and services offered.Unlike traditional directories that primarily showcase supplier offerings, Travel Trust Index provides independently sourced business intelligence to help buyers make more informed decisions. For legitimate suppliers, the platform creates an opportunity to establish credibility and distinguish themselves in an increasingly complex global marketplace.International Suppliers Welcome Greater TransparencyThe launch follows strong interest from international travel suppliers at World Travel Expo Miami 2026, where discussions highlighted growing concerns about fraudulent operators, AI-generated impersonation, and the difficulties legitimate businesses face in establishing credibility."What was particularly encouraging in Miami was hearing suppliers themselves advocate for greater transparency," Folk said. "They recognize that fraud and questionable operators undermine confidence in the entire marketplace. They want buyers to have a better way to identify legitimate businesses, and they see independent verification as an opportunity to differentiate themselves."A Growing Priority for Corporate Travel Risk ManagementSupplier verification also has implications beyond leisure travel. Corporations, governments, universities, and other organizations depend on global networks of transportation providers, accommodations, destination management companies, and other travel businesses to support employee travel and organizational duty of care."Organizations have a responsibility to understand the risks associated with the suppliers they rely on to support their travelers," said Bex Deadman, Co-founder of the Travel Risk Academy. "Yet supplier selection and oversight are often fragmented across travel, procurement, security, and risk management functions. Independent business verification and access to ongoing risk intelligence can help close those gaps, strengthen vendor oversight, and support better decisions about traveler safety."Folk has also been invited to contribute to the Travel Risk Academy's Travel Optimisation Management Summit (TOMS 2027) in London in January, collaborating with corporate travel risk professionals, government representatives, and academic institutions on supplier selection, vendor risk, and traveler safety.Building a More Accountable Global Travel MarketplaceTravel Trust Index supports a broad range of tourism businesses, including tour operators, destination management companies, accommodations, ground transportation providers, and other travel suppliers. Future enhancements will introduce dedicated organizational dashboards to help corporations, host agencies, consortia, and professional associations manage supplier relationships and monitor risk across their networks."Our vision extends well beyond supplier discovery," Folk added. "We want independent business verification and ongoing risk intelligence to become standard practices throughout the global travel industry, just as they are in other sectors where vendor risk and accountability matter. This is about protecting legitimate businesses, strengthening confidence, and helping the industry make better-informed decisions."Travel Trust Index is now accepting supplier registrations and offering demonstrations to travel businesses and organizations interested in its verification and risk intelligence capabilities.For more information, visit Travel Trust Index at /travel-trust-index/.

Andrea Mane

Mane & Associates, Inc.

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Travel Industry Solutions Launches First-of-Its-Kind Global Supplier Verification and Risk Intelligence Platform News Provided By Mane & Associates, Inc. November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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