365 Connect Unveils The Future Of Multifamily Marketing With Autonomous AI-Discovery Visibility Platform

365 CONNECT

365 Connect transforms apartment discovery with an autonomous AI-powered platform unifying search, social, and digital visibility to reach more renters.

- Kerry W. KirbyNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry's leading innovator in AI-driven marketing and leasing platforms, announced the launch of its next-generation Visibility Platform, an autonomous marketing ecosystem engineered to transform how apartment communities are discovered, marketed, and positioned across an increasingly AI-driven digital landscape.The launch comes as traditional search undergoes a dramatic transformation. According to 2026 research from SparkToro and Similarweb, 68% of U.S. Google searches now end without a click. Meanwhile, Google's AI Overviews reach more than 2.5 billion monthly users, and ChatGPT serves more than 1 billion weekly users. As AI reshapes how consumers discover information and evaluate options, multifamily operators must move beyond traditional search rankings, paid advertising, and fragmented marketing strategies to remain competitive."The rules of digital discovery are being rewritten in real time," said Kerry W. Kirby, Founder and CEO of 365 Connect. "We're moving beyond a world where renters simply click through search results to one where AI increasingly delivers answers and recommendations. Our Visibility Platform is engineered for this new reality-connecting intelligent websites, AI discovery, and autonomous distribution into one powerful engine that continuously works to keep apartment communities visible."One Autonomous Visibility Platform: The 365 Connect Visibility Platform unifies three interconnected technologies-Foundation, Discovery, and Momentum-to expand organic visibility, automate marketing execution, and connect apartment communities with renters across the digital landscape.Foundation | AI-Powered WebsitesAI-Ready Architecture: Intelligent websites with structured data, schema markup, and optimized content engineered for traditional search and AI discovery.Accessible, Connected Experiences: WCAG 2.2-certified technology and robust integrations that keep pricing, availability, and community information current.Discovery | OptimizeIQAI Discovery Optimization: Structured, search-focused content designed to strengthen organic visibility across emerging AI search environments.Autonomous Content Expansion: Continuously creates relevant website content, dynamic FAQs, and hyperlocal information to expand digital reach.Momentum | UnitRevAI-Powered Content Creation: Automatically generates graphics, captions, hashtags, and engaging social content using real-time property intelligence.Autonomous Omnichannel Distribution: Publishes across all major social media channels while automatically updating Google Business Profiles.Together, these technologies replace fragmented marketing workflows with a unified ecosystem that continuously builds, optimizes, and distributes digital content-helping operators expand visibility, reduce manual workloads, and strengthen their competitive position without increasing marketing overhead."Marketing success will no longer be measured simply by how much traffic you can buy or how many clicks you generate," added Jimmy Lancaster, Chief Product Officer of 365 Connect. "The competitive advantage is shifting toward who can be discovered, who delivers the most relevant information, and who can maintain that presence at scale. We're not simply automating marketing tasks-we're fundamentally changing how apartment communities build visibility, reach renters, and compete in an AI-driven world."The future of multifamily marketing is no longer about simply being found. It's about being discoverable wherever the renter journey begins. Explore the next generation of multifamily visibility at 365connect/solutions/visibilityABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect

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365 Connect Unveils The Future of Multifamily Marketing with Autonomous AI-Discovery Visibility Platform News Provided By 365 CONNECT November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional



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