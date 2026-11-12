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The Roaring Fork Valley Guide, a Colorado travel platform marks its one year anniversary by expanding its directory & promotion to businesses in all industries.

- Jeff HaleyASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Roaring Fork Valley Guide (RFV Guide), a local resource guide to Western Colorado including Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and Snowmass Village, is celebrating its one-year anniversary and expanding their resource directory to include companies from all industries. The Roaring Fork Valley Guide has primarily focused on four categories of businesses like restaurants, hotels, shopping, and things to do, but is now expanding its directory so that more Roaring Fork Valley businesses can join. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to sign up for a free listing at: ."Local businesses and the community that stems from them are what makes each city and town in the Roaring Fork Valley so unique,” said RFV Guide founder, Jeff Haley. "Many of these businesses and experiences are adored in their own towns, but they deserve to be discovered by neighbors near and far. As we expand the Roaring Fork Valley Guide directory to businesses of every industry, we hope to be a welcoming and accessible place where locals, visitors, and journalists can get information to experience what makes the area great.Since launching in August 2025, the platform has showcased hidden gems of the area that make the Roaring Fork Valley unique to Colorado and the rest of the United States. One of the stories that ran in the Roaring Fork Valley Guide in 2026 featured the El Dorado Bar & Lounge, a popular cocktail bar that releases unique drinks and mocktails in historic downtown Carbondale, sourced with locally grown ingredients.Western Colorado businesses and organizations in Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and Snowmass Village are encouraged to reach out to the Roaring Fork Valley Guide if they are looking for additional support like event promotion, media sponsorships, and help growing their brand and AI visibility. National outlets and journalists seeking insight into the Roaring Fork Valley are also welcome to reach out and read more at .What the Roaring Fork Valley Guide Has AccomplishedThe Roaring Fork Valley Guide is built for both the people exploring Western Colorado and the businesses that serve them. In its first year, the Roaring Fork Valley Guide has built a set of resources that work together including:- Local directory listings across all five towns and cities, now open to every industry- Exploration guides for Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and Snowmass Village- Original blog features spotlighting local businesses and community happenings- Social media coverage & event promotion that connects organizers with locals and visitors valley-wide- Media sponsorships and brand partnerships that build awareness and AI visibility- Insight for journalists covering the valley, locally and nationallyAbout the Roaring Fork Valley Guide (RFV Guide)The Roaring Fork Valley Guide (RFV Guide) is a local media and directory platform covering Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, and Snowmass Village, Colorado. Launched in August 2025, the brand highlights local businesses, promotes events across the Roaring Fork through its website and socials, and helps brands grow their awareness and visibility, including in AI-powered search. It also serves as a resource for local and national journalists seeking insight into the Roaring Fork Valley and Western Colorado.

Jeff Haley

Roaring Fork Valley Guide

+1 970-315-2423

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Roaring Fork Valley Guide Celebrates One Year of Spotlighting Businesses and Connecting Five Colorado Mountain Towns News Provided By Roaring Fork Valley Guide November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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