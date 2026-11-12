Brim Analytics And Primordial Design Partner To Close The Loop On Radiology Follow-Up With AI-Driven Chart Review

Primordial Design & Brim Analytics Partnership

Partnership pairs Primordial's Radiology Workflow Platform with Brim's AI chart abstraction to improve efficiency and reduce unnecessary chart review

- Andy StahlNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brim Analytics, the AI-powered clinical chart abstraction platform, is announcing the availability of its technology within the Primordial portfolio of solutions, which provides intelligent imaging workflow and communication solutions used in more than 400 healthcare facilities. Brim has demonstrated the ability to improve accuracy and reduce the need for manual chart review by more than 50% over comparable solutions. Brim's platform also allows healthcare providers the flexibility to design their own search patterns and monitor and validate performance over time.Radiology reports are unstructured narrative text and can vary substantially between radiologists, making highly precise detection important to avoid both missed findings and unnecessary work from false positives. Radiology reports routinely contain incidental and actionable findings that may require follow-up imaging, specialist referrals, or further workup. At the scale of a large health system, better accuracy can mean the difference between an unmanageable chart review burden and improvements in patient outcomes.Primordial's Follow-up Manager identifies findings and follow-up recommendations from imaging results, applies configurable rules to determine which patients require follow-up, supports navigator outreach, and tracks recommended care through completion. Brim's AI-powered abstraction augments this workflow by analyzing unstructured radiology reports to identify relevant findings, recommendations, and exclusion criteria. In existing use, Brim has reduced the number of reports incorrectly sent to clinical navigators for manual chart review by over 50% while enabling Primordial to expand the types of findings it can track."Our clients have invested heavily in identifying and tracking follow-up recommendations, but the hardest step has always been confirming what actually happened next," said Andy Stahl, General Manager at Primordial Design. "Brim gives our customers an accurate, evidence-backed way to review the chart at scale, so fewer patients are lost after imaging.""Follow-up after imaging is exactly the kind of complex, high-volume chart review where AI can make a real difference," said Dan Fabbri, CEO of Brim Analytics. "Primordial is trusted by hundreds of facilities to manage imaging workflow. Combining their platform with Brim's transparent, human-in-the-loop abstraction helps care teams close the loop faster while keeping clinicians in control."Brim's software runs within Primordial's controlled environment, allowing Primordial to incorporate AI-powered abstraction into its workflows without sending protected health information to Brim. Every abstracted value is traceable to the supporting documentation for review and audit.About Brim AnalyticsBrim Analytics provides an AI-powered platform that turns unstructured medical records into structured data for clinical and research workflows. Brim automates chart abstraction with large language models while keeping humans in the loop and tracing every data point back to its source evidence. Its model-agnostic architecture connects to approved AI infrastructure and is designed to keep sensitive clinical data within the customer's controlled environment. Brim, spun out of Vanderbilt University, is used by academic medical centers across the nation to support clinical registries, research, clinical trials, and operational workflows. Learn more at brimanalytics.About Primordial DesignPrimordial Design provides intelligent imaging workflow and communication solutions for healthcare enterprises. Its platform connects PACS, EMR, dictation, and AI tools to streamline radiology operations, with solutions for actionable findings, workflow orchestration, in-workflow communication, lung cancer screening, and follow-up management. Primordial's solutions are used in more than 400 healthcare facilities. Primordial Design is part of FOG Software, a Constellation Software company. Learn more at primordialdesigninc.Media ContactsPrimordial DesignSteve Barone...

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Brim Analytics and Primordial Design Partner to Close the Loop on Radiology Follow-Up with AI-Driven Chart Review News Provided By Brim Analytics November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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