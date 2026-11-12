Bestselling Author Dennis Cummins Challenges Traditional Sales Tactics With Invitational Selling Approach

Invitational Selling by Dr. Dennis Cummins introduces a trust-based approach to sales communication.

Dr. Dennis Cummins, CSP - Keynote Speaker on Sales, Leadership, and Communication

SalesTalk Consulting - Sales communication training, leadership development, and corporate keynote speaking.

Keynote speaker and sales communication expert highlights how trust, clarity, and better conversations can improve sales performance for corporate teams.

- Dr. Dennis Cummins, Sales Communication ExpertSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations prepare their sales teams for 2027, international keynote speaker, sales communication expert, and bestselling author Dr. Dennis Cummins is encouraging business leaders to rethink a fundamental assumption about sales performance: that better results require more aggressive selling.Through his book Invitational Selling and his proprietary Connect → Convey → ConvertTM framework, Cummins advocates an approach that replaces pressure-based persuasion with conversations designed to build trust, communicate value, and help customers make confident decisions.“Sales isn't about convincing people to buy something they don't want,” said Cummins.“It's about creating conversations that help people recognize the value of what you offer and confidently decide to move forward.”Moving Beyond Traditional Sales TacticsMany traditional sales training programs emphasize overcoming objections, closing techniques, and strategies designed to persuade reluctant buyers.Cummins believes that approach can overlook a critical factor in sales performance: the quality of the conversation leading up to the buying decision.“When salespeople focus too heavily on getting the sale, they can lose sight of what actually creates the sale,” Cummins explained.“Customers want to feel understood. They want to recognize the value of a solution and feel confident about their decisions. Our job is to make that process easier, not more difficult.”His approach emphasizes creating an environment in which prospective customers feel comfortable discussing their needs, evaluating options, and taking the next step.Rather than treating selling as a contest between the salesperson and the buyer, Invitational Selling encourages professionals to approach sales as a collaborative decision-making process.The Connect → Convey → ConvertTM FrameworkAt the center of Cummins' methodology is a three-part communication framework designed to help sales professionals improve the effectiveness of their conversations.Connect: Establish trust, develop rapport, and understand the customer's needs, priorities, and motivations.Convey: Communicate value clearly and persuasively, helping customers understand how a product or service addresses their specific challenges or desired outcomes.Convert: Guide the conversation toward an appropriate next step, allowing customers to make confident decisions without unnecessary pressure.The framework is designed for use across a variety of business environments, including corporate sales teams, professional services, financial services, and organizations where relationships and trust play an important role in purchasing decisions.Turning Better Conversations Into Measurable Business ResultsCummins' work extends beyond sales theory into practical communication strategies that can influence measurable business outcomes.For example, Ken Levey of Levey Law Group attributed nearly $100,000 in additional revenue to two presentations developed using Cummins' training and communication strategies.Other professional service providers have reported improvements in consultation bookings, client acquisition, and presentation-based sales results after implementing his methods.These examples illustrate the potential business impact of improving how professionals communicate their value, particularly in industries where customers must make significant or complex decisions.“Better sales performance begins long before someone asks for the business,” Cummins said.“It begins with the quality of the conversation. When people communicate with greater clarity, confidence, and credibility, they create stronger relationships and better opportunities for everyone involved.”A Timely Message for Corporate Sales Kickoffs and Leadership TeamsAs companies plan their 2027 sales kickoffs, leadership meetings, and professional development initiatives, Cummins encourages organizations to look beyond motivational messaging and focus on communication skills that salespeople can apply immediately.His keynote presentations and training programs address sales communication, building trust, communicating value, influencing decisions, and creating conversations that lead to action.With more than 25 years of experience, over 12,000 hours of live training, and audiences in more than 50 countries, Cummins brings an international perspective to the challenges facing sales professionals and business leaders.He holds the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation and is the founder and CEO of SalesTalk Consulting, a Scottsdale-based company specializing in sales communication training, corporate keynote speaking, and leadership development.About Dr. Dennis CumminsDr. Dennis Cummins is an international keynote speaker, Sales Communication Expert, Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), and bestselling author of Invitational Selling.He is the creator of the Connect → Convey → ConvertTM framework and founder and CEO of SalesTalk Consulting, where he helps organizations improve sales performance, strengthen leadership communication, and create conversations that drive results.His programs serve corporate sales teams, national sales conferences, professional associations, business leaders, and professional service organizations.For more information about keynote speaking and corporate training, visit .To learn more about SalesTalk Consulting, visit .Media ContactSalesTalk ConsultingDennis Cummins, Founder & CEOWebsite:

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Bestselling Author Dennis Cummins Challenges Traditional Sales Tactics With Invitational Selling Approach News Provided By Pro Speaker Academy November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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