Stormlens Launches Integrated Storm Intelligence And Canvassing Platform For Roofing Contractors

StormLens delivers roof-level hail intelligence, helping roofing contractors identify hail size, verify storm dates, and generate property-specific storm reports directly from the mobile app.

StormLens simplifies door-to-door roofing canvassing by allowing contractors to track homeowner interactions, document property details, update prospect statuses, and flag properties for reinspection after future storms.

StormLens brings roofing leads into one organized pipeline, helping contractors track prospects, identify new hail activity at previously visited properties, plan follow-up routes, and export prospect data.

StormLens gives roofing business owners and sales managers visibility into team performance with canvassing conversion metrics, appointment tracking, individual and team activity, and sales performance dashboards.

Jordan Andreassen brings firsthand roofing industry perspective to the field challenges StormLens is designed to address.

Available on iPhone and Android, StormLens offers a free plan with hail maps, address search, and door tracking. No credit card is required.

- Jordan AndreassenCLAREMONT, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StormLens, a North Carolina software company, announced the launch of its storm intelligence and canvassing platform for roofing contractors, now available on iPhone and Android. StormLens helps contractors identify neighborhoods to canvass after severe weather, research hail activity at an address, track homeowner follow-ups, and create company-branded storm impact reports.By connecting storm intelligence with field sales management tools, StormLens helps contractors move from researching storm activity to managing neighborhood outreach without relying on disconnected systems. Individual representatives can start with core field tools on a free plan, while paid capabilities support larger operations.Built Around the Way Roofing Teams Actually WorkStormLens was developed in response to challenges experienced by roofing sales professionals managing canvassing teams after severe weather.“The map and the door knocking belonged together,” said Jordan Andreassen, StormLens co-founder and roofing sales manager.“I had five reps and needed to know what happened at the door. I needed to see the doors they worked, give them clear targets, and help them find areas with a higher chance of hail damage. StormLens started because those tools needed to work together in the same environment.”One Platform for Storm Research and Field OperationsStormLens combines several important roofing workflows:Storm intelligence: Access NOAA radar data to research storm activity and identify areas for further investigation.Canvassing and territory management: Track doors worked, organize neighborhoods, manage prospect lists, and monitor field activity.Follow-up and route planning: Organize homeowner conversations, inspections, and follow-up opportunities.Sales performance planning: Use a Goal Calculator based on representatives' historical performance to establish practical activity targets.Professional documentation: Generate company-branded storm impact reports to support property research and customer communication.StormLens brings weather research, prospect tracking, territory management, and professional reporting together in a single platform designed around the everyday workflows of roofing contractors.Weather intelligence helps identify potential storm exposure but does not establish roof damage. Physical inspections remain essential for assessing property conditions.Making Professional Field Tools More AccessibleStormLens offers a free plan that includes interactive hail maps, property address searches, door-to-door prospect tracking, and three introductory storm report credits, helping roofing professionals organize field activity and manage homeowner follow-ups without a monthly subscription. Paid options provide unlimited storm reports, advanced territory management, route planning, and team management capabilities.The family-owned company combines direct roofing sales experience with years of SaaS, CRM, and business process expertise to create practical tools for the storm restoration industry.AvailabilityStormLens is available on iPhone through the Apple App Store and on Android through Google Play. Roofing contractors can download StormLens and get started on the free plan. No credit card is required. Download at #download-app.About StormLensStormLens is a family-owned software company based in Claremont, North Carolina. The company develops storm intelligence, canvassing, and field management tools for roofing and storm restoration professionals.

Jordan Andreassen

Stormlens LLC

+1 828-827-4728

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Stormlens - Track The Hail, Knock The Doors

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

StormLens Launches Integrated Storm Intelligence and Canvassing Platform for Roofing Contractors News Provided By CLPLI, LLC November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.