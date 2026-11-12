Delta Scientific Launches MP100BR Portable Barrier Following Successful UL 752 Level 9 And Level 10 Ballistic Testing

MP100BR portable, foldable, ballistic rated vehicle mitigation

MP100BR zero penetration after testing shots.

Standard MP100 deployed at Houston Iron Man 2025

New portable barrier combines ASTM M30/P3-rated vehicle protection with resistance to.30-06 armor-piercing and.50-caliber ballistic threats

- Keith Bobrosky, President | Delta Scientific

PALMDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Scientific Corporation today announced the introduction of the MP100BR, a ballistic-resistant version of its portable MP100 vehicle barrier designed for event security, law enforcement and other applications facing both hostile-vehicle and ballistic threats.

The MP100BR successfully completed independent ballistic resistance testing at Element U.S. Space & Defense in Belcamp, Maryland, demonstrating resistance to ballistic threats associated with UL 752 Levels 9 and 10. Testing was conducted from both sides of the barrier, demonstrating bidirectional ballistic resistance in the evaluated configurations.

During testing, the barrier resisted:

.30-06 caliber, 166-grain APM2 armor-piercing ammunition, fired at an average velocity of 2,849 feet per second.

.50-caliber, 710-grain M2 Ball ammunition, fired at an average velocity of 2,907 feet per second.

Both tests resulted in no penetration of the evaluated barrier configuration.

Portable Vehicle-Impact and Ballistic Protection

The MP100BR retains the portability and vehicle-impact protection of the original MP100 portable barrier. The barrier is ASTM M30/P3 crash-rated and is designed to stop a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 30 miles per hour, with a P3 penetration classification.

The standard MP100 weighs 755 pounds per unit. The addition of ballistic protection increases the weight of the MP100BR to 790 pounds, an increase of just 35 pounds, or approximately 4.6%. This allows the MP100BR to maintain the portable design and deployment flexibility of the original MP100 while providing additional ballistic resistance.

The MP100BR features a foldable, stackable design for space-saving storage and efficient transportation. An optional towing trailer and dedicated transporter are also available to simplify moving, deploying and repositioning barriers as security needs change. These features make the MP100BR particularly well-suited for temporary security operations, recurring events and locations where permanent barriers may not be practical.

Potential applications include:

-Public events, festivals and concerts

-Stadiums and entertainment venues

-Parades and street closures

-Law enforcement checkpoints

-Emergency-response operations

-Government and military facilities

-Critical infrastructure locations

-Temporary secure perimeters

-High-profile public gatherings

The MP100BR expands Delta Scientific's growing lineup of portable barriers offering both vehicle-impact and ballistic resistance, following the introduction of the DSC50BR Portable "S" Barrier in September 2026.

Delta Scientific will continue to offer the standard MP100 for applications requiring portable vehicle protection without ballistic resistance. The new MP100BR provides an additional option for customers requiring protection against both vehicle-impact and ballistic threats while maintaining the familiar MP100 deployment approach.

The MP100BR is available for immediate order.

About Delta Scientific Corporation:

Delta Scientific Corporation is the leading manufacturer of vehicle access control equipment, with more than 260,000 square feet of production facilities in Palmdale, California. Delta's three product lines consist of high-security vehicle barricade systems, parking control equipment and guard booths. Delta Scientific has engineered and manufactured vehicle access control equipment since 1974 and sells its products worldwide.

Corporate headquarters, equipment sales, systems engineering and technical service are located at 40355 Delta Lane, Palmdale, California 93551.

MEDIA CONTACT

For interviews, product demonstrations or technical specifications:

Jeremy Andrews

Delta Scientific

+1 661-575-1100

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MP100BR: Portable Crash Barrier Stops.50 Caliber Rounds | UL 752 Tested

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Delta Scientific Launches MP100BR Portable Barrier Following Successful UL 752 Level 9 and Level 10 Ballistic Testing News Provided By Delta Scientific November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation...



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