Leefayes Catering Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leefayes Catering, a full-service catering company based in Deltona, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. Founded in 2015, the company has spent 11 years serving weddings, corporate events, private parties, and family celebrations throughout Central Florida, building a reputation on scratch-made food and genuine hospitality.What sets Leefayes Catering apart is its commitment to scratch-made cuisine built around each client's specific vision rather than a fixed package. Every event begins with a custom menu and tasting session, ensuring clients know exactly what their guests will experience well before the big day arrives. Clients can choose from elegant plated dinners, buffet displays, or interactive food stations depending on the occasion. The company has also built a following around its full-service barista-style iced coffee bar, a signature addition that has become a highlight at many of its events.Beyond its menu flexibility, Leefayes Catering has built its reputation on dishes that guests remember well after the event ends, including standouts like Lobster Mac and Cheese Croquettes and Asiago Crusted Chicken. Led by owner Monica Jenkins and a team of hospitality professionals, the company has grown largely through referrals and repeat clients who return for milestone events year after year, from weddings to corporate lunches to family reunions."Winning the Best of Florida Award means so much to our entire team," said Monica Jenkins, owner of Leefayes Catering. "We build relationships with our clients before we ever build a menu, and this recognition tells us that approach is truly making an impact across Central Florida. Our team takes real pride in every event we're a part of."Looking ahead, Leefayes Catering plans to continue expanding its event offerings for clients throughout Central Florida while maintaining the personalized service that built its reputation. As the company carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains committed to the philosophy behind its name: "Unforgettable Flavors, Unforgettable Moments."For more information, click here.

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Leefayes Catering Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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