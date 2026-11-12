Nextspace Relaunches Nextspace.Me: Luxury Outdoor Furniture E-Commerce With 20+ Brands, 3D Viewing And Space Planner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nextspace, the luxury outdoor furniture specialist behind some of the region's most recognised villa and resort terraces, has relaunched nextspace as a luxury outdoor furniture e-commerce platform, bringing more than 6,000 pieces from 20+ international brands together in one place for homeowners, interior designers, architects and hospitality teams. The new platform pairs a refined luxury design with interactive 3D product viewing and a 3D Space Planner, letting buyers see exactly how a piece looks, and how a whole outdoor space comes together, before a single item is ordered.Buying outdoor furniture at this level has long depended on photographs, catalogues and a good imagination. A lounge set can look perfectly scaled on screen and still crowd a terrace once it arrives. The relaunched site is built to close that gap for homeowners, interior designers, architects and hospitality teams across the UAE and GCC.See every angle in 3DMany pieces across the range now carry a“View in 3D” option. Buyers can rotate a sofa, lounge chair or dining set, zoom into its weave, frame or upholstery, and study its proportions from any side. The feature works on mobile directly from the product page, so a client can review a piece while standing in the space it is meant for.Plan the whole space before buyingThe new 3D Space Planner takes this a step further. Designed for desktop and tablet, it lets users build their outdoor area in 3D and see how lounge seating, dining sets, sun loungers and daybeds work together as one scheme. For a homeowner, it means fewer surprises on delivery day. For an architect or designer, it is a faster way to show a client a layout and agree on it."Outdoor spaces in this region are lived in for most of the year, and they deserve the same care as any room inside the house," said Martin Fryzelka, CEO of Nextspace. "Our clients invest in pieces that are meant to last for years, so they should be able to see them properly and plan around them with confidence. With 3D viewing and the Space Planner, they can design the space first and buy second."A curated edit from the world's leading outdoor designersThe relaunch also introduces Designer's Choice, a collection selected by the Nextspace design team as the pieces they return to most when furnishing a terrace, villa or hotel garden. It features work by Sebastian Herkner, Stephen Burks, Rodolfo Dordoni and Henrik Pedersen, alongside pieces from Ethimo, Dedon, Gloster, RODA any many other brands. The edit spans lounge chairs, sofas, dining chairs and tables, sun loungers and daybeds, and many of its pieces can be viewed in 3D."Designer's Choice is the shortlist we would hand a friend," Fryzelka added. "Each piece has earned its place on real projects, and now clients can explore every one of them in 3D before it reaches their terrace."Built for everyone who shapes an outdoor spaceThe new nextspace is designed around the four groups behind the region's finest outdoor spaces, with tools for each.Homeowners can explore pieces in 3D from their phone, plan a villa garden, terrace or pool deck in the Space Planner, and book a design consultation before choosing a final scheme.Interior designers get curated edits such as Designer's Choice, fabric libraries for specifying finishes, and 3D views they can walk clients through when presenting a scheme.Architects can download CAD files and test layouts against real proportions in the Space Planner early in a project, before outdoor areas are finalised.Hospitality teams work with dedicated account managers backed by Nextspace's project experience at properties including Atlantis The Royal, Mandarin Oriental Muscat, Four Seasons Doha, Cheval Blanc Seychelles and Shebara Resort.The relaunched website, 3D product viewing and Space Planner are live now at nextspace.About NextspaceNextspace (NextSpace Furniture Co. L.L.C.) is a luxury outdoor furniture specialist serving homeowners, interior designers, architects and hospitality projects across the UAE and GCC. Through its e-commerce platform, nextspace, it offers more than 6,000 pieces from 20+ leading international outdoor furniture brands, carrying only designs it considers ethically and aesthetically original, made to last. Its work spans private residences and hospitality projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Learn more at nextspace.

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Nextspace Relaunches Nextspace: Luxury Outdoor Furniture E-Commerce With 20+ Brands, 3D Viewing and Space Planner News Provided By Nextspace November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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