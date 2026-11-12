Coefficient Cycling Announces Black Friday Revamp To Bring SWOPETM Handlebar Technology To More Riders

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The sporting goods manufacturer's RR and AR carbon-fiber handlebars will roll out at a 35% discount, matching riders' natural movement instead of forcing them to contort around the bike.

Redwood City, California, NOVEMBER 12, 2026 - Coefficient Cycling's Black Friday rollout brings its patented SWOPE



technology to riders at lower price points, pairing human-centered ergonomics with performance.

As part of the Black Friday rollout, Coefficient Cycling is cutting prices across its carbon-fiber handlebar lineup by 35% as part of a broader product revamp that includes new packaging.

For decades, traditional cycling design has prioritized speed and aerodynamics, urging the rider's body to contort around the bike rather than working with the body's intrinsic alignment. As a result, riders experience hand numbness, wrist discomfort, and upper-body fatigue. These conditions have often been accepted as inevitable offshoots of the sport.

A 2026 study supported by Formiga University Center and Brazil's National Council for Scientific and Technological Development found that 21.4% of 1,521 cyclists assessed through professional bike-fit services experienced hand or finger paresthesia. The study stated that cycling modality was significantly associated with the condition, particularly among mountain-bike riders who reported a higher occurrence of symptoms.

Coefficient Cycling is challenging that practice with an ergonomics-first approach, which follows the premise that performance and endurance do not need to come at the expense of rider comfort.

Coefficient Cycling's SWOPE



technology reverses the traditional model where the rider has been expected to conform to largely straight horizontal handlebars. The SWOPE design is based on a geometry that matches the body's natural alignment. It combines 12 degrees of rearward sweep with 15 degrees of downward slope so your shoulders, arms and wrists settle into a more natural position, fitting the bicycle to the rider.

Wind tunnel testing of Coefficient Cycling's RR handlebars found that its Secure Aero, Secure Aero Attack and Super Aero positions were 8%-10% faster than comparable positions on the Zipp SL-70 Aero handlebar. Based on the lower 8% figure, Coefficient Cycling's analysis projects time savings of up to 3 minutes and 18 seconds over a 40-kilometer effort at an average speed of 22 mph, depending on how long the rider maintains those positions. The RR handlebar comes with additional grip options aimed at enhancing efficiency, providing more comfort, strengthening aerodynamics and improving stability.

Under the Black Friday pricing, Coefficient Cycling's RR Carbon Road Handlebar will drop from $480 to $312, while the AR Carbon Gravel Handlebar will drop from $425 to $276.25. The 35% reduction brings the company's patented SWOPE



technology to riders at more affordable price points as part of the broader November product revamp.

“One's natural biomechanics should not be treated as an afterthought. For far too long, cyclists have been expected to endure numbness and pain as part of the norm. I refused to accept that,” said Don Sheff, founder and CEO of Coefficient Cycling.“We set out to prove that comfort and performance can exist symbiotically. One should not come at the expense of the other.”

That philosophy has also resonated with elite endurance athletes. Three-time Olympic medalist and ultra-endurance cyclist Dorina Vaccaroni has ridden with Coefficient Cycling's handlebars since 2020, going on rides that lasted for up to 40 hours. Most recently in October 2026, she completed a 1,000-mile endurance effort in Texas in approximately 70 hours, using Coefficient Cycling's handlebars. Vaccaroni is now scheduled to compete in the 24-hour event at the 2026 WUCA World 24-12-6-Hour TT Championship in Sebring, Florida, on Nov. 14–15, riding with Coefficient Cycling handlebars as she pursues another endurance milestone.

“When you are riding for that many hours, every point of contact with the bike matters,” Vaccaroni said.“With Coefficient Cycling's handlebars, my hands, shoulders and neck are extremely comfortable, and the riding position keeps my upper body aligned more naturally. This becomes incredibly important for riders who are navigating very long distances.”

As cyclists continue to push endurance records further than ever, Coefficient Cycling plans to carry its body-first approach to future components, designing products that bring the bike closer to the rider.

ABOUT COEFFICIENT CYCLING

Founded in 2016 by Don Sheff, Coefficient Cycling is a sporting goods manufacturer that designs and produces ergonomic carbon-fiber road and gravel bicycle handlebars, wheels and cycling accessories designed to customize the bike for the rider. The company's patented SWOPE® technology follows the line of the rider's shoulders, arms and wrists, allowing its handlebars to work with the body's natural alignment instead of forcing the rider to contort around the bike. The initial welded-aluminum prototype came first, followed by the carbon-fiber prototype presented at Sea Otter, which laid the groundwork for SWOPE and RR. Its current lineup includes the RR and AR handlebars as well as the Coanda wheelset and integrated computer and GoPro mounts. To learn more about the science of Coefficient Cycling's ergonomic components and view the full lineup, visit CoefficientCycling.

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Contact Information:

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Job Title: Founder and Principal



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