Bihar CM Assures Permanent Bridge Between Saran And Ballia

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Hopes have been renewed for the construction of a permanent bridge between Bihar's Revealganj in Saran district and Sitab Diara in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has assured that the government will pursue the construction of a permanent bridge instead of a pontoon bridge on the route.

The bridge would provide all-weather connectivity between these two districts.

The Chief Minister said he would meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the project and initiate the necessary steps.

Choudhary gave the assurance during the inauguration of the 'Atal Dwar' at Jharam Ghat in Saran district on Thursday.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also inspected Atal Vatika, Yagyashala and Jeevika Rasoi, which have been developed as part of a rejuvenation initiative at Ram Ghat.

He also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee and paid floral tribute to him.

At the event, local MLA Chhoti Kumari met Choudhary and submitted a memorandum seeking the implementation of three major development projects in the region.

Her primary demand was the construction of a permanent bridge between Revelganj and Sitabdiara.

She said the project would provide reliable, year-round connectivity to thousands of residents of Saran and Ballia, while strengthening trade, social interaction and economic ties between the two regions.

Sitab Diara is located in the Saran district (Chhapra) of Bihar, with parts of the village also extending into the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to the demand, Choudhary assured her that he would take up the matter with Gadkari.

As her second demand, the MLA sought expedited construction of a Marine Drive connecting Bishunpura and Revelganj.

She said the proposed road would improve regional connectivity and open up new opportunities for development.

The third proposal was to include Ahilya Sthan Godna, believed to be the maternal ancestral home of Lord Hanuman, in the Ram Circuit.

She said the move would promote religious and cultural tourism and generate employment opportunities for residents.

The Chief Minister's assurance has revived hopes among residents, who have long been demanding a permanent bridge to ensure uninterrupted connectivity between the two regions.