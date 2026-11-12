Gujarat: Cybercriminals Use PM Modi's Name In Fake Diwali 'Aid' Scam

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch has warned citizens against a fake message circulating on social media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering Rs 8,000 in cash assistance for the Diwali festival, saying the fraudulent links are being used to hack WhatsApp and Telegram accounts and steal banking information.

According to the Cyber Crime Cell, fraudsters are sending messages claiming that all Indian citizens are eligible for the cash benefit.

The messages contain suspicious links which direct users to fake websites and are designed to compromise their social media accounts and mobile phones.

The fake website tells users that their mobile number has been selected for an Rs 8,000 reward and asks them to share the message with five WhatsApp groups or 20 friends on WhatsApp or Telegram.

This is intended to spread the malicious link to a larger number of people. In the next step, users are asked to enter their mobile number to claim the reward.

The website then displays an eight-digit 'Connection Code', which victims are instructed to enter under the 'Linked Devices' option in their WhatsApp settings. "Once the code is entered, hackers gain control of the victim's WhatsApp account," the Cyber Crime Branch said.

The fraudsters are also attempting to gain access to Telegram accounts using the same method.

In another stage of the fraud, victims are persuaded to download and install malicious Android application package (.apk) files on the pretext of receiving the reward through PhonePe or withdrawing the cash benefit.

Once installed, these applications can give hackers access to SMS messages, one-time passwords (OTPs), banking applications and other data stored on the mobile phone, potentially allowing them to withdraw money from victims' bank accounts.

The Cyber Crime Branch clarified that the government is not offering any Rs 8,000 cash assistance through such links and urged citizens not to forward the messages or click on links received from unknown sources.

It also cautioned people against entering any code under "WhatsApp's Settings > Linked Devices" at the request of an unknown person or website. Those who have unknowingly linked an unauthorised device have been advised to log it out immediately.

For Telegram users, the branch recommended enabling "Two-Step Verification through Settings > Privacy and Security, checking 'Active Sessions' and removing unfamiliar devices".

It also advised users never to share their login codes with anyone. The police further warned against downloading files from websites or links outside the Google Play Store.

If a mobile phone displays a 'File might be harmful' warning during a download, users should cancel the process immediately.

Citizens who fall victim to such fraud or find their social media accounts hacked have been asked to report the matter immediately by calling the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or filing a complaint on the official website.