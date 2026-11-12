'Kaali Kheti' Director Says He Wrote Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar's Parts While Keeping Them In Mind

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Director Haris Imtiyaz Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Kaali Kheti', has shared that he envisioned the parts of Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar by keeping them in mind.

The director spoke with IANS along with Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film. He said that he considers himself extremely lucky that both actors agreed to their parts in the film.

He told IANS,“When I envisioned the characters, I envisioned them and my characters. I got lucky that these guys liked it when I narrated the script, they immediately said yes to it”.

'Kaali Kheti' is a horror film in a rural setting, and sees Jackie Shroff toying around with full-fledged horror for the first time.

When asked about the origin of the story, the director said,“The germ of the story, the germ of the story was that I wanted a very basic idea of a film, the main idea, the concept of the film, I cannot tell you like the soul of the film and whatever happens in the film happens in the film and, but so yeah that was mainly how it came about”.

The film explores a chilling folklore-inspired narrative where a village finds itself under the shadow of an ominous force, turning the very land that sustains life into a source of fear. With its intriguing premise and atmospheric storytelling, 'Kaali Kheti' promises to bring a fresh and unexplored dimension to the horror genre.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, 'Kaali Kheti' is set to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.