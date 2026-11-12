Indian Envoy Meets Mongolia's First Deputy PM, Discusses Mutual Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Ulaanbaatar, Nov 12 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, on Thursday met Mongolia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Development, J Enkhbayar and discussed various issues of mutual cooperation, the Indian Embassy in Ulaanbaatar said.

“On 12 Nov 2026, HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia, met with HE Mr. J. Enkhbayar, First Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia and Minister of Economy and Development at the Ministry of Economy and Development and discussed various issues of mutual cooperation,” the Embassy posted on X.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Gotsurve and members of the Indian diaspora in Mongolia participated virtually in the launch of the website of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2027, to be held in Kolkata from January 7 to 9, 2027.

On Tuesday, Ambassador Gotsurve, as part of the diplomatic corps, attended the special session of the Parliament of Mongolia at the State Palace to commemorate the 820th anniversary of the establishment of the Mongolian Empire, the 864th birth anniversary of Chinggis Khaan and the National Pride Day of Mongolia.

“The session was addressed by the President of Mongolia H E Mr U Khurelsukh and Chairman of the Parliament, H.E M S Byambatsogt,” the Embassy said.

Last week, addressing members of the Indian community in Ulaanbaatar, Ambassador Gotsurve spoke about“the latest important developments in India-Mongolia bilateral ties including the commencement of the direct non-stop flights between India and Mongolia”, the Embassy had said.

Last month, India and Mongolia held the 14th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting in Ulaanbaatar, reiterating their commitment to further strengthen defence cooperation and promote regional peace and security.

“Both countries reaffirmed their longstanding bonds of friendship and mutual trust, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and promoting regional peace and security,” the Ministry of Defence had said.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ishita Ganguly Tripathi, and Mongolia's Deputy State Secretary Brigadier General Gansukh E had co-chaired the meeting.