Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launch Date Confirmed: Check Engine, Features And Price Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is set to launch in India. Bookings open from November 27. Let's look at the 743cc engine, price, and top features of this adventure tourer.

Information regarding the launch date of Royal Enfield's new Himalayan 750 bike in India is out. This highly anticipated adventure tourer will debut at the Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 event in Goa. This has naturally spiked excitement among biking enthusiasts.

The Motoverse event is taking place in Goa from the 27th to the 29th. The official price of the Himalayan 750 will be announced here, and bookings are expected to start from the 27th. Customers can pre-book the new bikes early through this.

A new 743 cc parallel-twin engine powers this bike. While the Himalayan 450 had a single-cylinder engine, the new model comes with a twin-cylinder setup. This setup will provide enhanced performance for long journeys.

This engine delivers a maximum power of 55 hp and a peak torque of 63 Nm. The company states that 90% of the torque will be available at just 3,500 rpm. So, expect excellent performance on highways as well as mountain roads.

A 6-speed gearbox is mated to this engine. It also features a 2-in-1 silencer setup. The engine is tuned to offer strong torque at low and mid-range speeds. This might reduce the need for frequent gear shifts during the ride.

The Himalayan 750 features 43 mm Showa USD forks at the front. These are fully adjustable. A Showa monoshock suspension is mounted at the rear. You can tweak the suspension based on road conditions.

Coming to braking, for the first time in a new Royal Enfield bike, dual disc brakes are provided at the front. There's a disc brake at the rear too. Also, switchable dual-channel ABS ensures safe rides.

This bike gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. You'll have two options: alloy wheels and tubeless spoke wheels. Plus, the 205 mm ground clearance makes it suitable for rough terrains.

The bike features a 17.8-litre fuel tank. The seat height is 815 mm, and the total weight stands at 224 kg. A large tank is helpful during long rides to reduce refuelling stops. The new Himalayan 750 comes with 5 riding modes: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail, and Custom. Features like cruise control, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system are also included.

It sports a 4-inch circular TFT display. Features include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, navigation, and phone controls. Additionally, two Type-C USB charging ports are provided. One of them supports 27W fast charging.

The Himalayan 750 will be sold in 5 colours: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Aztec Green, and Tectonic Black. The Antarctic Silver variant comes with extra touring accessories.

The starting price of this bike in India is expected to be around Rs 3.79 lakh. The top variant's price could go up to Rs 4.73 lakh. However, the official price will be revealed only at the Motoverse event on the 27th.