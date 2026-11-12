FAO Proposes Project To Advance Agricultural Digitalization In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) discussed expanding cooperation on agricultural investment, digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence in the country's farming sector at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday, November 12.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, ministry representatives held a meeting with officials from the FAO Investment Center to explore opportunities for attracting foreign investment and implementing mutually beneficial joint projects.

The discussions focused on making more effective use of investment opportunities in priority agricultural sectors, supporting ongoing projects and developing new initiatives through international cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to digitalizing agriculture, introducing modern information technologies into management processes and expanding the use of artificial intelligence across the sector.

During the meeting, FAO representatives proposed developing and implementing a dedicated project to support digital transformation and the adoption of AI-based solutions in Uzbekistan's agricultural sector.

The participants emphasized that the proposals discussed could help strengthen cooperation, improve the practical outcomes of investment projects and support the sustainable development of Uzbekistan's agriculture.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized UN agency established in 1945 to lead international efforts to combat hunger and improve food security. It works with governments and development partners to promote sustainable agriculture, strengthen food systems, improve rural livelihoods and support investment in agrifood sectors. Its Investment Center provides technical expertise and helps countries develop and implement agricultural investment strategies and projects.