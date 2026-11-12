Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Exchange Experience In Military Drone Training

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026 signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, a meeting was held on the topic of“Exchange of experience in the training of UAV units, military drones, and drone operators,” according to the information released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, presentations on the current capabilities and prospects of the Azerbaijan Army in the field of UAVs were delivered to the guests.

The successes achieved by the Azerbaijan Army in this field during the Patriotic War and subsequent military operations were also highlighted.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in this field, and questions of mutual interest were addressed.