Azerbaijan, Tajikistan Exchange Experience In Military Drone Training
During the meeting, presentations on the current capabilities and prospects of the Azerbaijan Army in the field of UAVs were delivered to the guests.
The successes achieved by the Azerbaijan Army in this field during the Patriotic War and subsequent military operations were also highlighted.
The sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in this field, and questions of mutual interest were addressed.
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