Phunware Interactive Maps And Wayfinding Now Available In Toolbox On Epic Showroom, Bringing Location-Aware Patient Wayfinding To Health Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phunware Brings MyChart Pre-Login Landing Page and Blue-Dot Indoor Wayfinding to Epic Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a mobile-first enterprise patient intelligence platform company, today announced that Phunware Interactive Maps and Wayfinding is now available in the Wayfinding category of Toolbox on Epic Showroom, Epic's marketplace where anyone can discover products that can connect to Epic. Phunware Patient Digital Front Door is also live in Epic Showroom as a Connection Hub listing.

Large health system campuses can span multiple buildings, parking structures and entrances, and patients and caregivers often arrive anxious, unwell or unfamiliar with the facility, resulting in arriving late or missing appointments that are costly to the health system. Phunware's technology addresses this common issue. Patients of customers which have partnered with Epic can now receive a landing page in MyChart with directions, parking and visitor information before they sign in, and precise turn-by-turn indoor directions once they arrive on site.

Through Epic Showroom, Phunware offers two healthcare solutions for new and existing healthcare customers:



Phunware Patient Digital Front Door (Connection Hub listing). Provides patients, caregivers and visitors with easy access to critical patient resources such as locations, directions, parking, visitor information, scheduling and bill pay from the MyChart login screen before they sign in, in a branded experience each health system configures. Patients know where to go and how to get there before they ever arrive. Phunware Interactive Maps and Wayfinding (Toolbox, Wayfinding category). Helps patients, staff, vendors, caregivers, and visitors navigate complex, multi-building health system campuses turn by turn, with precise indoor positioning and real-time updates to reach the right entrance, department, area and room without stopping to ask for directions.



“Navigation failure in a hospital or health system campus is not an inconvenience. It is a missed or late appointment or procedure and generates significant costs which the administration has to absorb,” said Dmitry Kroshka, Chief Executive Officer of Phunware.“Availability in Toolbox on Epic Showroom puts our healthcare location-aware platform in front of the health systems that partner with Epic. By pairing a MyChart entry point with precise indoor wayfinding we can help hospitals and other health system campuses guide patients, doctors, nurses, other staff and visitors from the parking lot directly to the procedure room and through recovery. This is only the first step. As a next step and part of Phunware 2.0, we are building a location-aware intelligence layer around the appointment itself, so hospitals and other health systems can see who is at risk of arriving late or missing an appointment and act before it happens.”

The announcement marks another step in Phunware's evolving technology offerings leading to Phunware 2.0, which is envisioned to bring together mobile, location-aware and AI capabilities that typically operate in separate silos into a shared intelligence platform supporting applications in hospitality, healthcare and other verticals involving complex physical environments. Epic's reach among health systems lets Phunware reach many health systems in the Epic environment they already use, and Phunware's platform is available to health systems that do not use Epic as well. Health systems interested in Phunware's Epic-connected capabilities can learn more at phunware.com/industry/healthcare.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions for hospitality, healthcare, and other large property related customers, with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.

For more information on Phunware, please visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, the development and delivery of the Phunware Interactive Maps and Wayfinding and Phunware Patient Digital Front Door for Epic customers and our healthcare customers, the development and commercial rollout of our Product 2.0 strategy, and the expansion of our product offering into healthcare and other adjacent end markets, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Epic, MyChart and Showroom are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact:

Scott Berwitz, Greenpoint Agency

...cy

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

...

