Ehang Marks Sri Lanka's First Human-Carrying Evtol Flights, Advancing Its Global Fast Track Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world's leading Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, announced that its EH216-S pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft completed Sri Lanka's first human-carrying eVTOL flights in Colombo on November 11, which also marked the first such flights by Ehang pilotless eVTOL in South Asia. This milestone in the country's advanced air mobility development advances EHang's Global Fast Track Program in Sri Lanka from initial regulatory framework alignment to practical flight validation, laying the groundwork for future authorized commercial AAM operations.









(Photo: EH216-S conducts Sri Lanka's first human-carrying eVTOL flight in Colombo)

The inaugural flight ceremony took place in Colombo, attended by senior government and aviation officials of Sri Lanka, led by Hon. Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation of Sri Lanka; Hon. Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku, Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation; Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (“CAASL”); and Mr. Tang Yandi, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Sri Lanka, alongside EHang executives including Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, and Xiaona Lee, China General Manager of EHang, as well as representatives from relevant government agencies, business partners, and members of the media.

Minister Karunathilaka and Deputy Minister Kodithuwakku were among the first guests to fly aboard the EH216-S, followed by W. W. S. Mangala, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation. The flights followed a scenic loop route along the coastline, giving guests a first-hand experience of the aircraft's pilotless, safe and smooth operation. Commemorative flight tickets were also presented to mark this milestone in Sri Lanka's AAM development.

















(Photo: Minister Karunathilaka and Deputy Minister Kodithuwakku experience a flight aboard EH216-S)

To date, EHang's EH216 series eVTOL aircraft have completed nearly 100,000 safe flights, with Sri Lanka becoming the 24th country to join this growing global flight footprint.









(Photo: EH216-S conducts Sri Lanka's first human-carrying eVTOL flight in Colombo)

Sri Lanka became the first country to adopt EHang's Global Fast Track Program in August 2026. With the inaugural flights, the program has entered its flight validation phase. Going forward, EHang and its local partners will work with local regulators to conduct flight testing and operational validation, assessing aircraft performance and safety, generating operational data to inform regulatory reviews and subsequent approvals, and paving the way for future commercial operations.









(Photo: EH216-S conducts Sri Lanka's first human-carrying eVTOL flight in Colombo)

Hon. Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation of Sri Lanka, commented,“Having experienced the EH216-S firsthand, I was impressed by EHang's technology and its progress in developing and operating autonomous eVTOL aircraft. We believe this technology has the potential to transform the future of aviation in our country, creating new opportunities in tourism, air taxi services, search and rescue operations and other applications. I congratulate EHang and all the partners and stakeholders whose cooperation has made this milestone possible. The Government remains committed to exploring the potential of this emerging technology for Sri Lanka.”









(Photo: Hon. Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation of Sri Lanka delivers a speech at the event)

Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of CAASL, commented,“The event marks a historic milestone for Sri Lanka and an important moment for aviation in South Asia, as we introduce pilotless, human-carrying eVTOL technology to the country for the first time. This is an emerging technology that calls for new approaches to regulation and oversight as the global aviation industry continues to evolve. Through this program, we aim to build the necessary experience and frameworks to support its safe development and future operations.”









(Photo: Capt. Daminda Rambukwella, Director General of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive Officer of CAASL delivers a speech at the event)

Mr. Tang Yandi, Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Sri Lanka, commented,“As a leading Chinese company in the low-altitude economy, EHang is bringing the EH216-S pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft to Sri Lanka, opening a new chapter in China-Sri Lanka cooperation in AAM. We extend warm congratulations on the launch of this project. Sri Lanka, with its beautiful landscape and distinctive island character, holds great promise for the low-altitude economy. Aerial sightseeing can add a new highlight to local tourism. Pilotless aerial vehicles can also play a valuable role in emergency rescue and the delivery of disaster-relief supplies, while offering flexible transport solutions for hard-to-reach areas such as islands and mountainous regions. We look forward to seeing the company continue to put safety first and uphold rigorous quality standards, so that the fruits of innovation better benefit the people of Sri Lanka.”









(Photo: Mr. Tang Yandi, Counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Sri Lanka)

Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer of EHang, stated,“EHang's Global Fast Track Program is a key pillar of our international market entry strategy, designed to bring not only our innovative pilotless eVTOL aircraft but also the broader ecosystem and operational capabilities needed to establish AAM services in local markets. It was a great honor to welcome the Minister, the Deputy Minister and the Secretary of the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation aboard the EH216-S, and we are grateful for their confidence in taking this first flight with us. Working closely with CAASL and our local partners, we are turning this approach into concrete progress on the ground, demonstrating our ability to build and deploy an integrated AAM ecosystem in international markets.”

Watch the video of the inaugural flight ceremony:

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading Advanced Air Mobility technology platform company dedicated to making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang focuses on the research, development and manufacturing of a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial vehicles, covering a wide range of application scenarios including aerial tourism, intra-city commuting, inter-city travel, logistics transportation and emergency firefighting. EHang's flagship product, the EH216-S, has obtained the world's first type certificate (TC), production certificate (PC) and standard airworthiness certificate (AC) for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and has entered operation under China's first batch of Air Operator Certificates (OC) for pilotless passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft. In addition, the Company's long-range VT35 model further extends inter-city mobility scenarios, laying the foundation for a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. Leveraging its advanced autonomous flight technology and scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining the transportation of people and goods - transcending cities, regions and natural barriers to usher in a new era of air mobility. For more information, please visit

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