PRM Establishes West Palm Beach As National Epicenter For Pelvic Health Innovation And Physician Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inventors of the PRM ProtocolTM expand in South Florida with a 3,000-square-foot facility to train top national Women's Health providers and redefine care for endometriosis, fibroids and persistent pelvic pain which affects 25% of women.

West Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRM ( Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ), the premier national women's healthcare organization that invented the PRM ProtocolTM, today opened its national flagship facility and provider training center in West Palm Beach. The expansion cements West Palm Beach as the origin point and national hub for a new standard of care in women's health, including treatment options for women experiencing endometriosis, fibroids, menopause, and post-partum, drawing top providers from across the country to train in PRM's medical protocols.

PRM serves millions of women suffering with pelvic floor dysfunction, endometriosis, fibroids, and persistent pelvic pain symptoms. Persistent pelvic pain affects 25% of women in their lifetime and can be related to underlying gynecological disorders such as endometriosis or fibroids, post-partum, or menopause. Pelvic pain patients have suffered from a lack of clinical consensus and specialized treatment, leaving millions of women navigating a fragmented healthcare system. PRM was founded to eliminate this systemic gap, pioneering an entirely new medical framework that integrates diagnostic precision, proprietary non-surgical intervention, robotic excision surgery, integrative nutrition, and virtual pelvic floor PT, under one unified care model.

“Women's healthcare has suffered from a lack of funding and innovation for decades, and patients have paid the price," says Dr. Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of PRM. "We developed the PRM ProtocolTM to elevate the standard of care available for women. By launching our national training hub in West Palm Beach, we're equipping the next generation of physicians with our proprietary model and scaling elite, specialized pelvic health solutions nationwide.”

The new 3,000-square-foot facility combines advanced diagnostic technology with patient-centered design. It represents the first and only national clinical training center dedicated to advancing the PRM ProtocolTM, the first of its kind non-surgical treatment for persistent pelvic pain and pelvic floor dysfunction. As PRM continues its national expansion, the center will serve as a world-class institute where premier physicians from across the globe gather to master the PRM ProtocolTM, supporting standardized clinical training, consistent treatment protocols, and high standards of patient care. The creation of the facility advances PRM's mission to expand access to specialized, non-surgical treatment for patients living with chronic pelvic pain across the country. It also complements PRM's University Health Initiative, which partners with higher education institutions-including the University of Miami-to bring early screenings and specialized care pathways directly to student populations.

"Healthcare transformation requires building both a superior clinical model and a scalable pipeline to teach it," adds Dr. Shrikhande. "By bringing the nation's top medical talent to West Palm Beach to learn our protocol, we are not just opening a facility; we are building the future infrastructure of women's healthcare from the ground up."

The West Palm Beach flagship and training center is located at 560 Village Boulevard, Suite 340, West Palm Beach, FL and is currently accepting new patients, visiting physician trainees, and university health partnerships. For more information, visit .

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 25% of women and 10% of men in their lifetimes. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Augusta Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 17 markets nationally.

Attachment

PRM Flagship Clinic and Training Center, West Palm Beach

CONTACT: Steph Shuff PRM 561-834-8134...