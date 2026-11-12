Industry Leaders Reflect On Engines' Role In Building America And Powering The Future During Engines Power America At 250 Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Engine Technology Forum recently hosted a special webinar, "Engines Power America at 250," bringing together senior leaders from some of the nation's foremost engine, equipment, and transportation companies to discuss how internal combustion engines helped build America and how advanced engine technologies will continue to support the country's future.

Held as part of America's 250th anniversary commemoration, the program featured executives from Cummins (Brad Sutton), Caterpillar (Joel Feucht), John Deere Power Systems (Darrin Treptow), Volvo Trucks North America (John Bartel), and Mack Trucks (Andrea Brown), who shared personal stories, company histories, technological milestones, and perspectives on the future of power generation, transportation, agriculture, construction, and critical infrastructure.

Opening the webinar, Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum, noted that internal combustion engines have played a foundational role in America's economy, mobility, infrastructure, food production, and national security for more than a century. He emphasized that today's engines are cleaner, more efficient, and more technologically advanced than ever before, benefiting from innovations in emissions controls, renewable fuels, hybrid technologies, and emerging hydrogen-powered solutions.

Throughout the discussion, speakers highlighted the extraordinary evolution of engine technology. They described more than a century of innovation, from early diesel engines to today's highly sophisticated power systems that deliver dramatically improved efficiency and emissions performance. Speakers also noted that modern heavy-duty engines have achieved emissions reductions exceeding 90% compared to previous generations while continuing to improve productivity and reliability.

The discussion also underscored the essential role engines play in modern society. From powering farms, freight transportation, and construction equipment to supporting hospitals, utilities, emergency services, data centers, and national defense, advanced engines remain critical to economic growth and energy resilience.

A recurring theme throughout the webinar was the industry's continued investment in innovation. Panelists pointed to software integration, connected equipment, predictive maintenance, hybridization, renewable fuels, and hydrogen-powered engines as key areas shaping the next generation of engine technologies. Several speakers highlighted how connectivity and advanced controls are enabling customers to improve uptime, fuel efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

The webinar explored how engines are helping address growing energy demands across the economy. Industry leaders noted that as electricity demand rises, particularly from digital infrastructure such as data centers, advanced engine and turbine technologies will remain important sources of reliable power generation, backup power, and grid support.

Participants reflected on the future of advanced engines, noting their continued significance across multiple sectors of the economy and their ability to build on past progress to meet future customer demands. Speakers highlighted the increasing role of software in advancing engine, vehicle, and equipment performance and system integration.

During a question-and-answer session, panelists discussed topics including renewable diesel, hybrid technologies, engine rebuilding, and the growing data center market. They expressed strong support for renewable diesel as a practical tool for reducing lifecycle emissions and emphasized that innovation across multiple technology pathways will be necessary to meet future energy and environmental goals.

Closing the event, Schaeffer noted the pride reflected by each of the participants in sharing their personal stories and the role of their companies in American history. He noted that the history of engines in America is not only a story of technological achievement, but also one of the people and companies that continue to advance practical solutions for society's evolving needs.

"America's engine story is not just a legacy story to celebrate, but a future that we can all help shape," said Schaeffer. "The next chapter will be written by people willing to ask new questions, tackle tough challenges, and turn bold ideas into practical progress."

To watch the recorded session and view the presentation, visit: .

About the Engine Technology Forum

Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

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