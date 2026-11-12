Motion Recruitment's 2027 Tech Salary Guide Finds Modest Overall Pay Growth, Double-Digit Gains In Specialized Roles As Emerging Tech Reshapes Talent Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis shows IT salaries rising 2.1% year over year with demand driven by employers in healthcare, manufacturing, government and financial services

Facts at a Glance:



In-demand roles such as Senior Cybersecurity Architect saw salary increases of up to 22% year over year.

Most tech workers are now employed at non-tech companies. The median tech wage is 126% higher than the national average.



TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology staffing and solutions leader Motion Recruitment, a Kelly ® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) company, has published its 2027 Tech Salary Guide, offering workforce trends and compensation data for the most in-demand IT roles. The guide finds that tech salaries have increased 2.1% year over year, with stronger gains in specialized roles, as today's technology labor market is increasingly shaped by AI investment, shifting skill requirements and demand beyond traditional tech companies.

The tenth annual report analyzes thousands of job postings and real-time market data. It features insights from industry leaders to help employers and job seekers separate what is driving the market from what is making headlines.

Tech Pay Rises Modestly as Demand Shifts Beyond Tech Companies

Average tech salaries in the United States rose 2.1%, according to Motion's analysis, but salary increases vary sharply by specialty and region:



Senior Cybersecurity Architects saw a 22% year-over-year increase, while Network Security Engineers averaged 14% growth and Application Developers saw an average of 10% growth. AI Engineers saw an average increase of 8%. Salary increases differed across regions, with Atlanta (12%), Dallas (11%), Charlotte (10%) and Phoenix (10%) seeing some of the largest percentage annual gains.



“AI and emerging technologies are changing the mix of specialized expertise companies need, from software and data to cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure,” said Motion Recruitment President James Vallone.“For employers, the strategic challenge is connecting those capabilities to turn investment into reliable, scalable systems. That means planning beyond your next hire to identify the skills, team structure and project delivery support needed to move from experimentation to execution.”

These compensation trends sit within an IT workforce that extends well beyond tech companies. Only about 40% of tech workers are employed directly by technology companies, with healthcare, manufacturing, government and financial services now employing the majority of tech workers . Hiring signals inside and outside the tech industry are pointing in different directions:



Tech companies cut more than 122,000 jobs through mid-2026, and employment within the tech industry has declined for 16 consecutive months.

However, net tech employment is projected at 9.8 million, up 200,000 from the previous year. IT job postings grew from fewer than 380,000 in January to more than 629,000 in October.



AI-Driven Layoffs Face Growing Scrutiny

Early assumptions about AI replacing workers are being reconsidered. A Morning Consult survey commissioned by Kelly found only 10% of employers are cutting headcount because of AI, while 39% are redistributing tasks and 20% are adding staff. Other research highlights the challenges:



55% of employers now say they regret decisions around AI-related layoffs.

Half of companies that cited AI for headcount reductions are projected to rehire for similar functions by 2027, though often under offshore roles, new titles or lower-level positions. Only 7% of business leaders report having established ROI from their AI investments.



“Employers need to assess not only what AI can do, but also the infrastructure, oversight and skills needed to make it effective,” Vallone said.“Before making workforce decisions, IT leaders should be clear about what they expect AI to deliver, who is accountable for the results and where human expertise remains essential. AI is a force multiplier, not a one-to-one replacement.”

AI Fluency Becomes a Baseline While the Entry-Level Ladder Narrows

Employers now require AI competency for over one third of entry-level jobs. Early-career professionals face a difficult combination of higher AI skill expectations with fewer opportunities to build applied experience on the job.



75% of U.S. tech job postings require AI skills.

Active listings for roles requiring AI capabilities grew from nearly 275,000 in January to more than 366,000 in October. 35% of entry-level jobs now require AI competency.



Meanwhile, employers and talent disagree on the level of AI training provided. The Kelly survey found 44% of employers say they did a great deal to train employees on AI, while 50% of employed workers say their company has done nothing. AI is also complicating how employers screen candidates, with a recent survey finding 40% of hiring managers have interviewed a candidate later revealed to be using a fake identity.

“Employers want people who can contribute quickly, but they also need to build the talent they'll depend on next,” Vallone said.“Early-career candidates who can explain, test and improve what they built with AI deserve a closer look. The challenge is creating room to develop sound technical judgment, even as teams face pressure to do more with less.”

AI Demand Creates a Chain Reaction Across Emerging Tech and Infrastructure

AI adoption is driving demand for specialized talent beyond AI itself, including cloud, semiconductors, data centers and power infrastructure. Organizations report being understaffed in AI (47%), cybersecurity (40%) and platform engineering (34%), while 61% of organizations report inadequate quantum skills. The U.S. also faces a projected shortage of up to 157,000 semiconductor workers by 2030. As AI investment accelerates, these interconnected talent gaps present a growing challenge.

The 2027 Tech Salary Guide offers employers and tech professionals a comprehensive look at market trends, emerging specialties and compensation data alongside practical hiring and career advice. To explore the full report, access the 2027 Tech Salary Guide here.

About Motion's 2027 Tech Salary Guide

Motion Recruitment's 2027 Tech Salary Guide provides compensation data, market insights and expert advice to support workforce planning, budget alignment and career development. The guide is built from Motion's proprietary data, verified job placements and employer demand trends, supplemented by third-party research and real-time labor market intelligence across the United States.

About Motion Recruitment

Motion Recruitment, a Kelly® company, helps organizations accelerate their most important technology initiatives through specialized talent, consulting and project-based solutions. As the leader of Kelly's technology division, Motion connects companies with hard-to-find expertise across software, data, AI, cloud, product, cybersecurity and other high-demand technology disciplines, delivering flexible solutions that range from contract staffing and direct hire to project and program delivery. Through Motion Consulting Group, clients can go beyond traditional staffing to access strategic consulting, digital transformation, and outcome-based solutions. Motion is also the creator of Tech in Motion, a North American technology networking and awards program connecting more than 350,000 tech enthusiasts. As part of Kelly's evolving specialty portfolio, Motion Recruitment and Motion Consulting Group will come together under Kelly Technology in 2027.

About Kelly ®

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more.

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