HOLLYWOOD HAS THE FANS. WHO BUILDS THE BUSINESS?

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, MA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST) today announced that for decades, movie investing was largely reserved for studios, financiers and wealthy individuals willing to gamble on a hit. Legion M changed the conversation. In its 2025 annual SEC report, the fan-owned entertainment company reported raising more than $25 million from over 60,000 investors. The message is unmistakable: people want more than a ticket to the movies.

Now consider a different approach. Vystar Corporation (OTCQB: VYST ), through its 50% interest in R3ALM announced options involving Coin Age Entertainment and Bloodline Killers 2, and is pursuing a business that could serve films before, during and long after their release.

The idea is simple: every movie has an audience. That audience can buy merchandise, join fan clubs, collect memorabilia, attend special events and engage directly with performers. R3ALM provides the technology and commercial services behind those activities-then repeat the model across many productions. Coin Age Entertainment supplies film-industry opportunities; R3ALM seeks to turn them into ongoing commercial relationships.

The audience can also become part of the story through digital tokens, where legally and commercially appropriate. The FSMT Bloodline Killers 2, Final Stay Utility Movie Token,

Address; ( 0xcF3b404F5360FBfd4311272c074dDcD04260c506 )

is associated with this entertainment ecosystem, offers an early illustration of market interest, and social media opportunities. The FSMT token has recently seen a 4X rise since inception growing to a $2 million dollar market cap. It trades the same as XRP, Bitcoin and other utility tokens.

Here is the difference for investors. Legion M has largely built its following through private-company crowdfunding and film-related offerings. Vystar already has publicly quoted shares and is SEC reporting. That may make its stock more familiar and accessible to investors with brokerage accounts, although OTCQB trading can be volatile and liquidity is not assured. A VYST share is an interest in Vystar-not a fractional ownership claim on a particular movie or token.

What could make this more than another movie investment? R3ALM is not trying to predict the next blockbuster. It is building the business around the blockbuster, stars and around films that might never become blockbusters. Merchandise, fan relationships, licensing and digital commerce offer potential revenue sources beyond box-office receipts. If the first project demonstrates real sales and attractive economics, the same playbook could be offered to dozens of other productions.

The opportunity is substantial. The proof still lies ahead: launched services, verified rights, paying customers and repeatable profits. But the investment proposition is refreshingly understandable.

COIN AGE ENTERTAINMENT, MAKES THE MOVIES, R3ALM BUILDS THE BUSINESS AROUND THEM. VYSTAR OFFERS A PUBLIC-MARKET TO INVEST IN THE OPPORTUNITY.

About Vystar Corporation

Vystar Corporation is focused on identifying and advancing strategic opportunities that can enhance shareholder value and expand the Company's participation in high-potential innovation markets. Through this proposed transaction with R3alm, Vystar is seeking to establish a meaningful position in the evolution of digital finance, tokenized assets, intelligent trust systems and modern capital markets infrastructure.

About R3alm

R3alm encompasses 22 interactive modules with a compliance-focused AI and Web3 ecosystem designed to connect capital formation, tokenized assets, investor access, digital finance infrastructure, trust systems and intelligent automation. Its broader platform vision is intended to support both enterprise and consumer participation in the next generation of financial markets.

About Coin Age Entertainment

Coin Age Entertainment's CEO is Daniel Grodnik, who has developed, financed, and produced 71 movies and is the former Chairman/CEO of two publicly traded entertainment companies, including The National Lampoon, which he took over in a hostile takeover back in its heyday in the late 1980's with actor Tim Matheson. Currently, Dan has a three-year co-financing deal with Lionsgate.

Richard Bach is the CFO. Bach comes out of Wall Street and has owned and run two brokerage firms and has been involved in the financing of major entertainment companies, including reorganizing 21st Century Films and turning it into Cannon Films, which became a major independent studio, and Hemdale Films. Bach brought in capital to fund both their slates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction with R3alm, Inc. and RXAIR, anticipated strategic benefits, the development of the R3alm ecosystem, the proposed R3EQ equity token, future product and platform capabilities, capital markets opportunities, market adoption, regulatory positioning and expected long-term value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Vystar undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, tokens or investment products in any jurisdiction. Any such offering, if made, will be made only pursuant to definitive offering materials and in compliance with applicable law.

Investor / Media Contact

Vystar Corporation

Investor Relations:

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Partnerships 1(508)791-9114

Coin Age Entertainment

Daniel Grodnik: ...