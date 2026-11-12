Liberty Star Minerals To Host Mt. Baker Mining And Metals Founder Jason Gaber At Red Rock Canyon With Intent To Pour The First Gold Bar From The Property

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mining industry YouTube personality to visit the property and explore gold bearing rock, and bring the Company's bonanza grade opportunity to processing a sample with MBMM equipment

TUCSON, AZ, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals (OTCQB: LBSR ) (“Liberty Star” or the“Company”), a U.S. mineral exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals in southeast Arizona, today announced that Jason Gaber, founder of Mt. Baker Mining and Metals and host of one of the most widely followed mining channels on YouTube, plans to visit the Company's Red Rock Canyon Gold Project during the first week of December 2026. Mr. Gaber plans to film content for his channel, and use his own equipment to crush and process gold bearing rock from the property with the intention to produce the first gold bar ever poured from Liberty Star ground.

Mt. Baker Mining and Metals, founded by Mr. Gaber and his father in 2010, designs and manufactures jaw crushers, hammer mills, shaker tables, and complete turn-key ore processing systems that are built in the United States and shipped to more than 54 countries. Mr. Gaber, a geophysicist and hard rock miner by training, is the voice and face of the company's YouTube channel (@mbmmllc ), where hundreds of videos documenting real ore processing, gold recovery, and mine visits across the globe have built an audience of several hundred thousand subscribers and a loyal following among miners, prospectors, engineers, and investors worldwide.

During his visit, Mr. Gaber plans to walk the Red Rock Canyon property with the Company's technical team, examine the exposed gold bearing veins, jasperoid lenses, and Carlin style formation that define the deposit, while collecting fresh rock for processing. Using Mt. Baker Mining and Metals equipment, he will crush, mill, and concentrate the material to determine what amount of gold can be recovered. Mr. Gaber plans to document the site visit and any sample processing for his channel and shared with his audience, giving viewers around the world a first-hand look at the Red Rock Canyon mineralization.

Red Rock Canyon is the Company's flagship gold target within the Tombstone Mining District of Cochise County, Arizona. Channel sampling at the project has returned bonanza grade gold assays of up to 107.5 gpt (grams per ton) and 60.0 gpt.. Recent field work has identified additional jasperoid lenses and extended known mineralization. The gold bearing veins are on surface and near surface, hosted in limestone. They carry pyrite and arsenopyrite sulfide mineralization, features that are characteristic of Carlin style gold systems, the same deposit type that has made Nevada one of the most productive gold regions on earth. The Company's induced polarization survey work has confirmed that these veins carry stronger geophysical signatures than the surrounding host rock, pointing to the continuation of mineralization at depth.

“Jason Gaber has spent his career putting real ore through real equipment in front of a global audience, and his viewers trust what they see on camera,” said Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of Liberty Star Minerals.“Red Rock Canyon has delivered bonanza grade gold in sample after sample, and we are ready to show the world what that rock can do. Having Jason crush, mill, and concentrate our material with the intent to pour the first gold bar ever produced from this property will tell the Red Rock Canyon story in a way no assay certificate can. His technical insight will be valuable to our team, and the exposure he brings to our shareholders and to the opportunity we are building in southeast Arizona is extraordinary.”

“I'm excited to visit Red Rock Canyon and see the property for myself. We look forward to testing a sample back at the shop and running it through our equipment to see what amount of gold we can recover.,” said Jason Gaber, founder of Mt. Baker Mining and Metals.

The processing is a demonstration of the metallurgical character of the Red Rock Canyon mineralization and is not a resource or reserve estimate. Sample locations, weights, and recoveries will be recorded by the Company's technical team, and the Company intends to share results, images, and video from the visit with shareholders following the event. Liberty Star will provide further updates as the December visit approaches.

About Mt. Baker Mining and Metals

Mt. Baker Mining and Metals (MBMM) is an American manufacturer of small and medium scale hard rock ore processing and gravity concentration equipment, including jaw crushers, hammer mills, shaker tables, and complete turn-key systems. Founded in 2010 by Jason Gaber and his father, Steve Gaber, the company serves small scale miners, recyclers, and industrial customers in more than 75+ countries. Its YouTube channel, hosted by Jason Gaber, is one of the most followed mining and metals channels in the world. For more information, visit .

About Liberty Star Minerals

Liberty Star Minerals is a U.S. exploration company focused on strategic and commercially important critical minerals. The Company's Hay Mountain Holdings LLC, which includes the Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, Earp Ridge Copper Project, and American Strategic Minerals, is located in southeast Arizona within a regionally significant porphyry copper gold molybdenum system. Liberty Star is actively pursuing joint venture partnerships to advance its projects and is committed to establishing U.S. mineral independence through domestic exploration and development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may include projections, expectations, plans, and assumptions regarding the timing and scope of the planned site visit, the results of on-site sample processing, exploration results, mineral resources, and future operations. Gold recovered during the demonstration described in this release is not indicative of the grade, tonnage, or economic viability of any mineralization on the Company's properties.

For a detailed discussion of risk factors, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Regulation S-K 1300 Compliance: Liberty Star is classified as an“Exploration Stage Issuer” under Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company currently has no mineral resources or mineral reserves to report under this regulation. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of the Company's mineralized properties will be converted into measured or proven reserves.

Contact:

Liberty Star Minerals | Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

LBSR: OTCQB



Tracy Myers, Investor Relations

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