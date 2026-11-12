Bob Evans Brings Back Thanksgiving Meals To Go For Gatherings Of Every Size

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heat & Serve Farmhouse Feasts make planning for a crowd easy, while Holiday Celebration Hot Family Meals come ready to serve.

New Albany, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Bob Evans Farmhouse KitchenTM is making Thanksgiving easy with two complete holiday meal options: the return of its Farmhouse Feasts, packed cold and ready to heat, and the Holiday Celebration Hot Family Meal, prepared hot and ready to enjoy.

“We understand that Thanksgiving is about much more than the meal itself,” said Amy Litzinger, Head of Marketing for Bob Evans Restaurants.“Every family hosts differently. Our Thanksgiving options give hosts a choice so they can spend less time in the kitchen and more time with the people they love.”

Two Ways to Make Thanksgiving Easier

Farmhouse Feasts: Heat, Serve and Enjoy

Guests can choose slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham or slow-roasted pot roast. Each feast includes homestyle sides, cranberry relish, holiday dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. Available in sizes serving four to ten, Farmhouse Feasts come packed cold and are ready to serve in two hours or less. Options start at $94.99.

Find a full list of Farmhouse Feast sizes and prices here.

Holiday Celebration Hot Family Meal: Served Hot, Ready to Enjoy

For the ultimate convenience, this carryout meal is prepared hot and serves up to six, making it a great fit for smaller gatherings. It includes Bob Evans' signature hand-carved slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, homestyle sides, 12 holiday dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie. Available for curbside pickup, carryout or delivery for $114.99.

Family-Size Sides

Guests looking to round out their holiday spread can choose from a variety of family-size favorites, packed cold and ready to heat and serve, including:

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Macaroni & Cheese

Green Beans & Ham

Cheesy Potato Bake

Pies, Desserts & Bakery Favorites

Bob Evans offers a variety of holiday desserts and bakery favorites perfect for sharing throughout Thanksgiving weekend, including:

New! Banana Pudding Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Pie

Double-Crust Apple Pie

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pie

Reese's® Peanut Butter Pie

Pumpkin Bread

Big Ol' Cinnamon Rolls

Whether served after Thanksgiving dinner or enjoyed with holiday guests throughout the weekend, there is a sweet option for every celebration.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day at Bob Evans

Families can also celebrate Thanksgiving Day at their local Bob Evans restaurant. All locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Guests can enjoy all-day breakfast options from a select menu and the Premium Celebration Platter, featuring Bob Evans' signature slow-roasted turkey, hickory-smoked ham, three farm-fresh sides, freshly baked bread and a slice of pie. The platter is available for dine-in, carryout or delivery, with a kids' version available as a dine-in special.

Guests can pre-order their Farmhouse Feast or Holiday Celebration Hot Family Meal online, through the Bob Evans app or by visiting any Bob Evans location. Farmhouse Feasts are available for carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery* is available for orders placed on BobEvans.com and through the Bob Evans app through Tuesday, Nov. 24. Bob Evans makes the meal so families can make memories.

*Delivery and other fees may apply.

About Bob Evans Restaurants, LLC

Rooted in the agricultural heritage of founder Bob Evans, whose humble Farmhouse Kitchen laid the foundation for the restaurants over 70 years ago, Bob Evans continues to embody the spirit of farm-fresh ingredients and hospitality today. True to that tradition, Bob Evans Farmhouse Kitchen utilizes fresh ingredients and fresh preparation in every dish across its nearly 410 locations in 18 states. From the classic Farmer's Choice Breakfast to the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner, each bite reflects the brand's dedication to delivering America's Farm Fresh at every meal, every day. Get more of what you love at BobEvans.com or through the Bob Evans app on iOS and Android. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

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Bob Evans Holiday Celebration Hot Family Meal Bob Evans Farmhouse Feast

CONTACT: Robert Fradette Bob Evans Restaurants...