Goldhaven Identifies New High-Grade Tungsten Mineralization At Magno Project, Returning 8,850 PPM Tungsten

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New tungsten-bearing skarn returns 0.885% tungsten (1.12% WO3), alongside a separate molybdenum discovery returning 0.28% Mo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce results from its 2026 helicopter-supported geochemical sampling program at its Magno Project in northwestern British Columbia.

The program identified a new tungsten-mineralized skarn south of Lamb Mountain, returning 8,850 parts per million ("ppm") tungsten (0.885% W), equivalent to approximately 1.12% tungsten trioxide ("WO3"), alongside 1,755 ppm copper. The sample represents an additional high-grade tungsten occurrence within the broader Magno Project, highlighting the potential for further mineralized zones beyond the Company's established exploration targets.

The program also identified a new molybdenum occurrence returning 2,800 ppm Mo (0.28%) near the historic Cassiar Moly deposit.

Highlights



New high-grade tungsten occurrence identifie d : Sample J647906 returned 8,850 ppm tungsten (0.885% W) and 1,755 ppm copper from a newly identified mineralized skarn south of Lamb Mountain.

New molybdenum target: Sample J647976 returned 2,800 ppm molybdenum (0.28% Mo) from an area of the Cassiar Batholith near the historic Cassiar Moly deposit. Expanded exploration potential: The helicopter-supported program collected 108 rock samples, targeting previously underexplored western portions of the Magno Project.



Possible New High-Grade Tungsten Zone

Sample J647906 (Figure 1) was collected from a newly identified skarn south of Lamb Mountain, near the contact with the Cassiar Batholith, as shown on Figure 2. The sample returned 8,850 ppm tungsten and 1,755 ppm copper, in an area not previously identified as a skarn exploration target.

The sample location occurs in a geological setting similar to the Company's Dead Goat tungsten skarn, where mineralization is associated with carbonate-hosted skarn development near intrusive contacts.

A separate granite sample collected near historic Lamb Mountain skarn trenches returned 710 ppm tungsten, providing additional evidence of tungsten mineralization associated with the Cassiar Batholith.

Together, these findings reinforce the Company's exploration model and highlight opportunities to identify additional tungsten-bearing skarns across the extensive Magno property.







Figure 1: Tungsten-bearing oxide skarn sample J647906, returning 8,850 ppm tungsten (0.885% W), collected south of Lamb Mountain at GoldHaven's Magno Project, British Columbia.







Figure 2: Geological map of the Magno Project with notable W and Mo samples highlighted.

New Molybdenum Occurrence Highlights Broader Mineral Potential

In addition to the possible new tungsten zone, sample J647976 returned 2,800 ppm molybdenum from an area of the Cassiar Batholith near the historic Cassiar Moly deposit.

Visible molybdenum mineralization was documented at the sample location, identifying a new target for future investigation.

Two additional samples collected from a previously unexplored portion of the Cassiar Batholith returned 321 ppm and 284 ppm molybdenum, further demonstrating the presence of molybdenum mineralization across multiple locations.

These results support continued evaluation of the project's broader magmatic-hydrothermal system and its potential to host multiple styles of mineralization.

Management Commentary

Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven, commented:

"The discovery of a new high-grade tungsten occurrence returning 8,850 ppm tungsten is an exciting development for GoldHaven. Our 2026 exploration program continues to demonstrate that Magno's mineral potential extends well beyond our existing drill targets. With additional tungsten and molybdenum occurrences now identified across previously underexplored areas, we see significant opportunities to continue expanding our exploration footprint."

Next Steps

GoldHaven will evaluate the newly identified tungsten and molybdenum occurrences alongside existing geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets to prioritize future exploration activities.



The Company remains focused on advancing its established tungsten and silver-lead-zinc exploration targets while continuing to evaluate additional mineralized zones across the Magno Project.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

A total of 108 surface rock samples were collected during the Company's 2026 helicopter-supported geochemical sampling program and submitted to ALS Laboratories in Whitehorse, Yukon. Samples were prepared at ALS facilities in Langley, British Columbia, and analyzed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Tungsten was analyzed using lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish (ME-MS81), while molybdenum, copper and silver were analyzed using four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-4ACD81).

Quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) procedures included the insertion of certified reference materials and blanks into the sample stream. Analytical results were reviewed in accordance with the Company's QA/QC protocols.

The reported rock samples are selective in nature and represent individual sampling locations. Results should not be considered representative of average mineralization grades, mineralized widths or the continuity of mineralization across the property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., B.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Wladichuk is not independent of the Company and is a practicing member in good standing with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO



...

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE - Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release” are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and critical minerals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible letters of intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the CSE, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and that surface sample results may not be representative and that follow-up work may not confirm mineralization, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis as filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:



The potential for further mineralized zones beyond the Company's established exploration targets at the Magno Project;

Opportunities to identify additional tungsten-bearing skarns across the Magno property;

The newly identified molybdenum occurrence near the historic Cassiar Moly deposit representing a target for future investigation;

The potential of the Magno Project's magmatic-hydrothermal system to host multiple styles of mineralization;

Magno's mineral potential extending well beyond existing drill targets, and opportunities to continue expanding the Company's exploration footprint;

The evaluation of the new tungsten and molybdenum occurrences alongside existing geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets to prioritize future exploration; and The Company's continued focus on advancing its established tungsten and silver-lead-zinc targets while evaluating additional mineralized zones across the Magno Project.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



