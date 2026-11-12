Kortney Forsblom, Profiled By Influential Women, Leads With Compassion And High Standards In Hospitality

MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- General Manager of Mirasol's Café, Kortney Forsblom Drives Restaurant Operations, Team Development, and Strategic Growth While Preserving a Beloved Café CultureDartmouth, Massachusetts – Kortney Forsblom is an experienced hospitality professional and the General Manager of Mirasol's Café, where she has been a driving force since 2010. With more than 20 years of experience in the food service industry, she has progressed from entry-level service positions to executive leadership. Along the way, she has developed extensive expertise in restaurant operations management, hospitality leadership, team development, customer experience, food and beverage operations, and organizational culture and staff development. Her career reflects a steady climb built on determination and a deep understanding of every role within a restaurant.Kortney is a cum laude graduate of Bridgewater State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in Secondary Education. She combines that educational background with practical leadership experience to cultivate strong teams, meaningful workplace relationships, and exceptional guest service. As General Manager, she oversees daily operations and collaborates closely with ownership on strategic growth initiatives, including the expansion of multiple café locations. She is recognized for a collaborative leadership style that empowers managers and employees while preserving the organization's culture through periods of change and growth. Her commitment to balancing innovation with the traditions that define Mirasol's Café has contributed to the organization's continued success and strong community reputation.Kortney attributes her success to her drive, strong work ethic, and refusal to settle for good enough. From a young age, she was determined to keep growing, challenge herself, and create opportunities where none seemed to exist. By maintaining high personal standards, advocating for herself, and remaining committed to continuous improvement, she has built a rewarding career and led through periods of growth and change. That same determination continues to shape how she guides her team today.Her advice to young women entering the hospitality industry is to always advocate for themselves and never settle for less than they deserve. She encourages them never to allow themselves to be placed in the background, but to have confidence in their abilities and make their skills and values visible. She urges them to pursue opportunities that align with who they are and to stay true to their standards. Continuing to invest in personal and professional growth, and taking ownership of their careers without fear, are central to the guidance she offers.Kortney sees one of the greatest challenges in hospitality as overcoming gender bias in leadership roles while successfully navigating organizational transitions, such as changes in ownership. At the same time, she recognizes significant opportunities to drive strategic growth through expansion into new locations and innovative business models. She also sees room for the continued rebuilding and strengthening of operations following the disruptions of the COVID-19 era. Her own work leading through change and expansion reflects both sides of that picture.Compassion is the foundation of both Kortney's professional and personal life. She finds that understanding people's experiences helps create common ground, fosters fairness, and makes her a more approachable leader. By combining compassion with high standards, respect, and authenticity, she strives to create an environment where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to succeed. Guided by these principles, she fosters an inclusive workplace where employees feel motivated to do their best. Passionate about building authentic connections with both colleagues and customers, she considers compassion, fairness, and teamwork the foundation of lasting leadership.Through her dedication to people-first leadership and operational excellence, Kortney continues to make a meaningful impact within the hospitality industry. Her journey from entry-level service to executive leadership shows what persistence and high standards can achieve. Kortney Forsblom stands as a hospitality leader whose compassion and drive are helping a cherished café grow while keeping its people and traditions at heart.Learn More about Kortney Forsblom:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Kortney Forsblom, Profiled by Influential Women, Leads With Compassion and High Standards in Hospitality News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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