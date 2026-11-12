Influential Women: Carrie Lynn Welsek, Four Decades Of Hospitality Built On Pride, Integrity, And A Warm Welcome

KS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Catering at Benedictine College, Carrie Lynn Welsek Brings More Than 42 Years of Catering, Dining Operations, and Event Leadership to Collegiate HospitalityAtchison, Kansas – Carrie Lynn Welsek is an accomplished hospitality and food service professional with more than 42 years of experience in catering, dining operations, and hospitality management. She currently serves as Director of Catering at Benedictine College through Aladdin Campus Dining, where she has built a career rooted in operational excellence, customer service, and team leadership. Her specialties include catering operations management, hospitality management, and collegiate dining services. Throughout her career, Carrie has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service, fostering strong teams, and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism.Carrie's journey began when she was just 14 years old, working in a neighborhood pizzeria. From there, she developed her expertise through hands-on experience, embracing what she proudly calls the School of Hard Knocks. Her education includes studies at William Paterson University and the Berdan Institute, and she is ServSafe certified. Over the years, she has held leadership positions with respected organizations including Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services, Compass Group, Ginger Sue's, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Her experience spans catering management, retail dining, beverage operations, restaurant leadership, and large-scale event planning.That experience has placed Carrie at the center of some remarkable occasions. She has contributed to high-profile events such as the Kennedy Center Honors and Irish Fest at the Kennedy Center. During her tenure at West Point Military Academy, she served distinguished guests, including every living U.S. president and two vice presidents. She has successfully managed complex hospitality operations requiring strategic planning, staff development, and meticulous attention to detail. Her ability to oversee diverse food service environments has made her a respected leader in collegiate dining and hospitality management.Carrie attributes her success to determination, perseverance, and a commitment to always doing her best. She stays focused on her goals, works through challenges without giving up, and consistently puts forth her best effort in everything she does. She also holds that every job reflects one's personal reputation, a conviction that drives her strong work ethic. One lesson she considers essential is the importance of a warm welcome, since guests remember and respond to a sincere greeting, and it makes more of an impact than many people realize.The best career advice Carrie has received is never to ask someone to do something she would not be willing to do herself. Leading by example, she has found, builds trust, earns respect, and demonstrates integrity. She is convinced that taking on the same challenges and responsibilities as those around her creates a stronger, more collaborative team. That principle has guided the way she leads kitchens, catering crews, and event staff throughout her career.For young women entering the hospitality industry, Carrie advises listening, staying open to learning, and seeking guidance from people who have been doing the work for a long time. Their experience, she explains, can provide valuable insights, help newcomers avoid common mistakes, and accelerate professional growth. At the same time, she encourages them to apply what they learn, work hard, and build their own paths with confidence.Carrie sees one of the biggest challenges in her field today as finding and retaining the right people. Building a strong, skilled workforce is essential to long-term success, and attracting individuals who are the right fit can be difficult. At the same time, she sees many opportunities for growth and innovation for organizations that invest in developing talented teams and adapting to changing market needs.The values that matter most to Carrie in both her work and personal life are pride, integrity, and accountability. Because her work reflects her name and reputation, she always strives to do it to the highest standard. Taking pride in what she does, standing behind her work, and maintaining a strong sense of responsibility guide every decision she makes. Those values have also carried her through personal challenges. A two-time cancer survivor, she continued working throughout treatment while maintaining a positive outlook and an unwavering commitment to her responsibilities.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Carrie is recognized for her resilience, integrity, and dedication to serving others. She has volunteered with the National MS Society, supporting community events through food and beverage coordination. From a neighborhood pizzeria to the Kennedy Center and West Point, her career reflects the rewards of hard work and a lifelong commitment to hospitality. Carrie Lynn Welsek stands as a hospitality leader whose pride in her work and warmth toward every guest continue to make lasting impressions.Learn More about Carrie Lynn Welsek:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Carrie Lynn Welsek, Four Decades of Hospitality Built on Pride, Integrity, and a Warm Welcome News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 13:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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