Heritage Sierra Medical Group To Reopen Lancaster Facility On November 21, 2026

Grand Reopening! Heritage Sierra Medical Group Lancaster

The free open house marks nearly 20 years of care and gives Antelope Valley families a chance to meet the group's doctors and staff.

LANCASTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage Sierra Medical Group will reopen its Lancaster facility to the public on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce has announced an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting, and Heritage Sierra expects city officials to attend. Many of the group's physicians will be there to meet residents during the three-hour open house.The reopening marks what Heritage Sierra describes as nearly 20 years of caring for the community. The group was founded in 1984 and joined Heritage Provider Network in 2008. Today, its network includes more than 450 providers across the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita, with offices in Lancaster, Palmdale and Valencia. The network offers primary and specialty care for children and adults.“For close to 20 years, our commitment has been to the patients, families, and communities we serve,” said Greshe Abraham of Heritage Sierra Medical Group.“This celebration represents more than a new space. It reflects our continued investment in Lancaster and our appreciation for the community that has been part of our story. We look forward to welcoming everyone and celebrating this milestone together.”For Lancaster residents, the address is also where Heritage Sierra operates its walk-in clinic. The clinic is in Suite 101 and normally opens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The group's provider directory lists family medicine and internal medicine physicians in Lancaster, along with their practice addresses. Some are based elsewhere on 10th Street West, so patients planning a follow-up visit can use the directory to check where their doctor sees patients.What's planned for the open houseThe ribbon-cutting is scheduled for the start of the open house. The Chambers' invitation is open to residents and local business leaders, and Heritage Sierra is inviting families to spend part of their Saturday at the facility. For people who know the Lancaster office mainly through weekday visits, the open house gives them a chance to bring family along and talk with the doctors and staff outside a scheduled appointment.The program includes a live DJ, food and activities for children. Admission, food and activities are complimentary. Families interested in the escape room should plan to arrive early. Access is limited to the first 30 guests on a first-come, first-served basis.Heritage Sierra is taking free reservations through AllEvents. The listing gives the group a way to reach people browsing for things to do in Lancaster, including residents who may be hearing about the reopening for the first time. Families can check the hours and address, reserve tickets and share the invitation from the same page.The grand reopening runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 43860 10th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534. For questions about the reopening, call (661) 430-6179.Reserve free tickets on AllEventsAbout Heritage Sierra Medical GroupHeritage Sierra Medical Group provides primary and specialty care through a network of physicians and healthcare professionals serving the Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita.About AllEventsAllEvents is an event discovery, ticketing, and marketing platform. It helps people find and book local experiences and gives organizers tools to manage registration, promote their events and reach audiences beyond their own channels.

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Heritage Sierra Medical Group to Reopen Lancaster Facility on November 21, 2026 News Provided By AllEvents November 12, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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