Fox Mold Expands Injection Molding Production Capacity At 3,000-Square-Meter Dongguan Facility

Manufacturing expansion supports custom plastic injection molding, precision mold production, and component manufacturing for global industrial customers.

DONGGUAN, CHINA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fox Mold, a China-based custom plastic injection molding manufacturer, has expanded its manufacturing operations following its relocation to a new production facility in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. Completed in 2025, the expansion supports the company's ongoing production activities in 2026, including precision mold manufacturing and custom plastic component production for international customers.The facility expansion provides additional workshop space for injection molding equipment, mold development, and manufacturing operations. It forms part of Fox Mold's efforts to accommodate production requirements across the automotive, electronics, energy storage, and communications industries.Expanded Production and Manufacturing ServicesThe company's manufacturing operations cover plastic injection molding, liquid silicone rubber (LSR) molding, metal insert molding, and overmolding. Fox Mold also provides rapid prototyping, mold design, mold making, and on-demand manufacturing services.These capabilities allow manufacturers to manage different stages of component production, from early product development and prototype testing to mold fabrication and volume manufacturing.Fox Mold reports manufacturing tolerances of ±0.005 mm for molds and ±0.02 mm for plastic components. Its production services accommodate varying order quantities, including minimum orders starting from one piece, depending on project specifications.According to the company, prototype production can begin with turnaround times as short as three days, while certain mold manufacturing projects can be completed within one week.Supporting Industrial Manufacturing RequirementsFox Mold operates with 35 employees, including 15 engineers involved in manufacturing development and technical support.The company serves manufacturers requiring custom plastic components for applications involving automotive systems, smart electronic devices, energy storage equipment, and communications technology.Its production processes incorporate material selection, quality inspections, and manufacturing controls intended to maintain consistent component specifications.Fox Mold also reports holding ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 environmental management, ISO 13485 medical device quality management, and IATF 16949 automotive quality management certifications, reflecting its commitment to manufacturing standards across multiple industries.The company plans to continue developing its injection molding capabilities, including plastic and silicone dual-material manufacturing, as part of its longer-term production strategy.About Fox MoldFounded in 2013, Fox Mold is a custom plastic injection molding manufacturer based in Dongguan, China. The company provides mold design, mold making, plastic injection molding, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing services for industrial customers. Its manufacturing operations support businesses developing custom plastic components for various commercial and industrial applications.

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Fox Mold Expands Injection Molding Production Capacity at 3,000-Square-Meter Dongguan Facility News Provided By Pulse Media PR November 12, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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