Laureen Lipsky, Featured By Influential Women, Advances Historical Education On Israel, Zionism, And Judean History

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEO and Founder of Taking Back the Narrative, Laureen Lipsky Develops Educational Programs, Educator Training, and Speaking Engagements That Use History to Counter AntisemitismNew York, New York – Laureen Lipsky is the CEO and Founder of Taking Back the Narrative ( ), a Zionism education company focused on providing accurate education about Judean history, Israel, and Zionism. Through Taking Back the Narrative, she develops educational materials, provides educator training, and delivers speaking engagements on Israel and Judean history. Her approach presents that history through the lens of Judean empowerment rather than victimhood. She is recognized for her expertise in Zionism education, public speaking, media training, and nonprofit leadership, and she was a Listed Honoree in Marquis Who's Who in 2025.What makes her background unique is that she was anti-Israel for 20 years, not just due to the media, but also because of numerous Judean organizations she was part of, that use antisemitic terminology. Since becoming a Zionist in 2014, she has dedicated her career to educating both Jews and non-Jews on accurate Judean history, non-antisemitic terminology, and not erasing Judean history in the only Judean homeland.Zionism education came into sharp focus for Laureen in 2014 when she was watching CNN. She was disgusted by the one-sided vitriol aimed at Israel, as the Judean homeland defended itself against Hamas, during the first Hamas war. That shift prompted her to deeply research the facts on Israel, the Middle East in general, and Judean history overall.Her Israel and Judean-oriented op-ed writing has been featured in: The Federalist, American Thinker, Times of Israel, Washington Examiner, Algemeiner, Israel Hayom, and JNS. She has also written an exclusive piece,“The Semantics of Antisemitism” for The Center for Security Policy. Laureen has been featured on numerous podcasts and in a TV segment on JBS' Eye on Israel with Shahar Azani.Since 2014, Laureen has dedicated her social media accounts to Israel education. In 2018, Laureen was the runner-up in the Jewish People's Choice Awards for the 'Defender of Israel' award. Taking Back the Narrative, launched at the end of 2021, is the ultimate culmination of Zionism education, building upon Laureen's work for over a decade. All materials on the TBTN website have been triple-vetted by top Middle East Affairs experts, and all topic pages contain source materials. Current TBTN program offerings include: The Zionist Corner newsletter, The Zionist Corner TBTN podcast, the Israel Explained: Through the Lens of History Zionism education class series, client Zionism education partnerships, nationwide speaking engagements, and education leadership training.She brings a diverse professional background spanning finance, advertising, real estate, fundraising, and nonprofit management. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a focus in Finance from American University and later completed a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management from Columbia University. Her earlier career included work in advertising and a role as a pricing analyst at Corcoran Sunshine. She also founded a fundraising events company called Charity Scene and spent six years in nonprofit management.A turning point came in 2019, when Laureen experienced a major health challenge. In its aftermath, she chose to dedicate her career fully to Zionism education and founded Taking Back the Narrative to create accessible educational resources and programs that effectively counter antisemitism. Her flagship course, Israel Explained: Through the Lens of History, is a six-week program that explores historical events from ancient times through Israel's liberation in 1948. The course has reached participants from diverse backgrounds around the world. Fluent in English and Russian, she brings this history to audiences across many communities.Laureen attributes her success to perseverance and the entrepreneurial mindset she developed at a young age. As a teenager, she started her own babysitting business, creating flyers, building client relationships, and learning how to provide reliable service. By the age of 15, she had grown the business and was managing others who worked with her. That early experience taught her the value of determination, leadership, and taking initiative. Those same qualities continue to shape her success as a founder and educator today.Her advice to young women entering her field is to follow their passion, stay true to their principles, and create a clear plan for their vision. Passion, she notes, can open doors even when the path includes unexpected turns or challenges. She encourages women to think beyond limitations, set goals for the future, and recognize that their potential is far greater than they may realize. With determination, preparation, and confidence, she is certain they can build the success they envision.Laureen sees the biggest challenge in her field as pushing beyond the status quo and encouraging established organizations to embrace new approaches. Legacy organizations bring valuable experience and influence, yet there is often resistance to change even when more effective strategies and opportunities for growth are available. The task, as she describes it, is finding ways to collaborate professionally while helping others recognize the need to adapt. At the same time, she sees the greatest opportunity in partnering with emerging organizations that understand the importance of reaching broader audiences. Such partners, in her view, are well placed to build meaningful relationships and engage people from diverse backgrounds who are committed to making a positive impact.The values that guide Laureen in both her work and personal life are integrity, hard work, perseverance, and relationship building. She regards integrity as the foundation of everything and is committed to working with people and organizations that share those values. Experience has taught her that success requires resilience, including continuing to pursue opportunities in the face of rejection, knowing that the right yes can make all the difference. She also values stepping outside her comfort zone and embracing new spaces and challenges with confidence and purpose.Beyond her company, Laureen supports several community and advocacy organizations, including the American Sephardi Federation, ZAKA, and Tunnels to Towers. Outside of her work, she enjoys tennis, cultural experiences, reading, and international travel. Laureen Lipsky stands as an educator and entrepreneur whose commitment to historical understanding is helping audiences around the world engage with Israel's firm roots as the Judean homeland.Learn More about Laureen Lipsky:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Laureen Lipsky, Featured by Influential Women, Advances Historical Education on Israel, Zionism, and Judean History News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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