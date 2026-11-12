Influential Women Showcases Kenzie Kattich: Bringing Air Force Discipline And Resilience To Defense Program Management

OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Program Analyst With Credence, USAF Veteran and Author Kenzie Kattich Supports Air Force Sustainment Programs Through Analysis, Metrics, and Mission-Focused LeadershipKettering, Ohio – Kenzie Kattich is a program analyst and program management professional with more than 10 years of experience supporting Department of War and United States Air Force organizations through program analysis, operational planning, compliance, executive support, and organizational improvement initiatives. In her current role as a Senior Program Analyst with Credence, she supports Air Force sustainment programs by analyzing organizational performance, developing metrics and reports, and helping leaders make data-driven decisions that improve operational effectiveness. A USAF veteran who holds an active Secret Clearance, she has built a career centered on mission readiness, security operations, and strategic execution within highly regulated defense environments. Her specialties include program analysis and program management, Department of War operations, and organizational assessment and process improvement.Before transitioning into civilian program management, Kenzie served six years in the United States Air Force as a Security Forces professional. There, she gained extensive experience in law enforcement, nuclear security, emergency operations, training, and mission-critical readiness. She supervised personnel, managed security operations, trained hundreds of service members, supported presidential security efforts, and protected high-value national assets. Her certifications include RADAR/LiDAR Operator, Taser Instructor, and Standardized Field Sobriety Test Instructor, along with Basic Life Support, CPR and AED, and Certified Personal Trainer credentials. Her ability to lead teams, manage risk, and execute complex operations has shaped her approach to problem-solving, leadership, and organizational excellence.Kenzie attributes her success to her family. Her parents, siblings, and grandmother instilled in her the values of determination, integrity, hard work, and putting people first, and those qualities continue to guide her in everything she does. The best career advice she has received is simple: get back up and keep going. She learned that lesson early in her military career, and it became especially meaningful when she faced challenges that temporarily put her career on hold. That experience taught her the importance of resilience, perseverance, and moving forward no matter the obstacles.Her advice to young women entering the defense field is to believe in themselves and recognize their own potential. She reminds them that they are stronger and more capable than they realize, and that the limits they see are often only the ones they place on themselves. She encourages them to keep their heads up, push forward, and have the confidence to exceed expectations.Kenzie has faced one of the most persistent challenges in her field firsthand: the stigma of being a woman in a male-dominated career. She has seen how a team made up mostly of men, with only one or two women, can lead others to assume that the women are the weak link. Her own record of leadership and service stands as a clear answer to that assumption.The values most important to Kenzie are integrity, service, and a commitment to serving others. She strives for greatness by holding herself to a high standard, pursuing excellence, and making a positive impact in everything she does. Beyond her professional achievements, she is a published author, mental health advocate, and graduate student. After earning her BA from Southern New Hampshire University, she is now pursuing a Master of Science in Psychology there. She is the author of Strong & Still and Wounded & Loving, books focused on resilience, trauma recovery, leadership, and personal growth. She also serves as captain of the Ohio Warriors ice hockey team through the USA Hockey Warriors program and supports community initiatives through volunteer work and charitable giving, including as a monthly donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital.Guided by integrity, service, perseverance, and excellence, Kenzie continues to empower others while advancing mission-focused solutions in the defense and professional communities. From Security Forces to Air Force sustainment programs, her path reflects the advice she lives by: to get back up and keep going. Kenzie Kattich stands as a veteran, leader, and author whose resilience is helping strengthen both the programs she supports and the people she inspires.Learn More about Kenzie Kattich:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Showcases Kenzie Kattich: Bringing Air Force Discipline and Resilience to Defense Program Management News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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