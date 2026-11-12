Azume Introduces Display-Free Health Sensor For Classic Wristwatches

Azume One sensor attached to the back of a wristwatch

Azume One adds health tracking to a regular wristwatch. The sensor sits on the back of the watch and records data around the clock.

- Ferdinand Schnagl, Co-founder of AzumeMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Startup Azume has introduced Azume One, a display-free sensor that attaches to the back of a classic wristwatch and measures health data around the clock. The device is designed for people who wear a traditional watch and want to track their health without wearing a second device on the wrist.Azume launched a crowdfunding campaign for Azume One at the end of October. It reached its funding goal within an hour and now stands at almost 500 percent, with backers across Europe and North America. According to the company, many early supporters already own a quality watch they don't want to replace with a health tracker or smartwatch.“The response confirms what we kept hearing in conversations,” says Ferdinand Schnagl, co-founder of Azume.“People want to understand their health, but they don't want to take off their watch to do it.”How the sensor worksThe sensor is a flat disc 30 millimeters in diameter and 2.8 millimeters thick. It attaches to the caseback of most watches using nano-suction technology and is not visible from the outside when worn. The sensor has no display and does not show notifications. Measurements are taken directly on the skin. For use without a watch, for example during sport, the sensor can be inserted into the FitBand, a strap Azume designed specifically for it.App and metricsAzume One captures more than 40 health and activity metrics, which are analyzed in the Azume app for iOS and Android. Each morning, the app summarizes this data in three scores for recovery, sleep and overall wellbeing. The app also offers workout tracking with GPS routes, a comparison of skin temperature against the user's personal baseline, and Azume Age, a value that estimates a physical age from the user's measurements. Data can also be synced to Apple Health on iOS and Health Connect on Android. The app does not require a subscription, and all features are included with the sensor.CommunityUsers can connect with friends in the app, compare activity in a ranking, follow each other's workouts in a feed and set up joint challenges. Sharing is optional, and users decide which data their friends can see.Data protectionAzume stores user data on servers within the European Union and uses no tracking or advertising services in its app. Users can export their data at any time or delete their account along with all stored data.Azume One is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose or treat any disease.Azume One is available for pre-order at azume.About AzumeAzume is a Munich-based startup developing health tracking for people who don't want to wear a smartwatch. Its first product, Azume One, is a display-free sensor for the back of classic wristwatches. The Azume app is available on the App Store and Google Play. Azume was founded by a team of four co-founders from Munich. More information at azume.

Ferdinand Schnagl

Azume (WatchMePay GmbH)

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Azume Introduces Display-Free Health Sensor for Classic Wristwatches News Provided By WatchMePay GmbH November 12, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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